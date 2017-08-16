Hope Hicks, 28, Takes Scaramucci’s Place: Former Model Made Cameo On Soap, Doesn’t Have Twitter Account

President Donald Trump named Hope Hicks as the new interim White House communications director, taking on the post vacated by Anthony Scaramucci last month. The White House will make an announcement on a “permanent” White House communications director at “an appropriate time,” according to a White House official today.

Hope Hicks is in the current role of White House communications advisor, and she will continue those duties with the added work load of the communications director. For now, Hicks will remain in her current office and won’t move into the office in the White House office slated for the communications director, which was occupied by Scaramucci for only about a week.

Hicks, 28, “helps shape Trump’s messaging” in her role as the senior communications advisor, according to CNN. Hicks’ appointment “appears to be a way for chief of staff John Kelly to give her a more defined role in the White House,” suggests CNN.

Hicks’ relationship with Trump predates the White House, as she left a New York public relations firm founded by longtime Hillary Clinton supporter Matthew Hiltzik. She left Hiltzik Strategies and started working for the Trump Organization on various projects, including Trump resorts and Ivanka Trump’s line of fashion.

#BREAKING Hope Hicks to be named the new WH Comms Director! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/9ioOuxarLD — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) August 16, 2017

Who is Hope Charlotte Hicks? According to a bio offered up by Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hicks grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut. She went to Greenwich High School and graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2010, where she was a “jock.”

Hicks played lacrosse all four years at the college and is remembered by her coach, Liz Holmes, who said, “She was the ultimate team player and competitor.”

Hope Hicks, longtime aide to @POTUS, named interim White House communications director, Fox News has learned https://t.co/qCBIjcIDd2 pic.twitter.com/3NEiBJFnLZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 16, 2017

Her father, Paul Burton Hicks III, was an executive vice president of communications for the NFL, as well as a top executive of a PR firm. Her mom is Caye Ann Hicks.

When Hicks was just 11, she modeled for Ralph Lauren, along with her older sister. According to the Heavy, she was also the “face of the Hourglass Adventures, a series of novels about a time-traveling 10­-year-­old.” She also has a Guiding Light cameo on her resume.

She is single and has never been married, and there is no buzz about a boyfriend in her life right now. Because of her behind-the-scenes position with the Trump administration, she’s virtually unknown to the public. According to Fox News on Wednesday, Hope doesn’t have a Twitter account.

Hicks worked with Trump during the campaign, which was an extremely busy time. During a recent interview, she had said she hadn’t been home since last Thanksgiving. In her position with Trump while on the campaign trail, she sometimes fielded up to 250 requests a day from people wanting to speak to Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]