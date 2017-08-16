Maci Bookout Focuses On Clothing Line, Stays Silent As Pregnancy Rumors Swirl On Instagram

Maci Bookout is staying silent in regard to the ongoing speculation into her potential fourth pregnancy and remaining focused on her kids and her business.

After sharing numerous photos of her kids, including a photo that appeared to show signs of a baby bump, the Teen Mom OG star has returned to Instagram to promote her and her husband’s clothing line, Things That Matter.

“[Things That Matter’s] new collection is [fire],” Maci Bookout wrote in the caption of an Instagram clip on August 15.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney launched their business years ago as they quickly expanded their family from just one child, 8-year-old Bentley, to three children, including 2-year-old Jayde Carter and 1-year-old Maverick Reed, who were born just one year apart.

As fans of Teen Mom OG know, Maci Bookout shares her oldest child with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, who recently tied the knot with Mackenzie Standifer amid struggles with an addiction to drugs.

In addition to Maci Bookout’s Instagram post in regard to her clothing line’s latest collection, Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, also shared a photo from what appeared to be an ad campaign on his own Instagram account.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney tied the knot in October of last year.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Maci Bookout posted the photo below to her Instagram page at the end of last month, and right away, fans were convinced that the reality star was expecting her fourth child, the third for her and McKinney.

In the photo, Maci Bookout’s midsection appears to be sporting a suspicious bump. However, some fans believed that the bulge was simply a bad camera angle and not a sign of the beginning stages of a pregnancy.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

While speaking to People Magazine earlier this year, the Teen Mom OG star said that while she and Taylor McKinney have discussed adding a fourth child to their family, they would not be doing so biologically. Instead, they were looking into a possible adoption.

Maci Bookout and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham, are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]