Javi Marroquin Dishes On New Girlfriend Lauren Comeau, Is She The One?

Javi Marroquin confirmed he is dating Lauren Comeau with a series of social media posts last month and now, the Teen Mom 2 dad is opening up about their relationship.

In a new interview with In Touch Weekly magazine, Javi Marroquin said that while it is too soon to know whether or not Lauren Comeau is the one, he is “very happy” and enjoying the time that he spends with his new leading lady.

“We make it work and she does make me happy,” he explained to the outlet, adding that because of their long-distance relationship, they’ve been faced with the challenge of not being able to spend tons of time with one another.

Although Javi Marroquin has not yet introduced his girlfriend to his 3-year-old son Lincoln, whom he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, he said that he will likely do so soon.

As for how Javi Marroquin feels about his ex-wife’s ongoing baby daddy drama with Chris Lopez, whom she split from months before giving birth to their child, he said that he doesn’t get involved with her business. Instead, he does his best to trust that Lowry will not bring anyone into his son’s life that shouldn’t be there.

Javi Marroquin was married to Kailyn Lowry for three years when the Teen Mom 2 star announced they were parting ways in May of last year. Since then, Marroquin has attempted to find love again with a few different ladies, including Nancy Gisele, Cassie Bucka, and Real World star Madison Channing Walls.

At this point in time, Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry are co-parenting to the best of their ability, and when it comes to Lowry’s potential future romances, Marroquin said that he would meet any man that comes into her life once the couple proves that they are stable. Until then, Marroquin will continue to communicate with Lowry about their child.

