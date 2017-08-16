John Cena’s Anniversary Gift For Nikki Bella Could Be Worth Millions

WWE star John Cena certainly didn’t hold back when it came to giving fiancée Nikki Bella something special for their fifth anniversary.

Nikki, who got engaged to John in the ring back in April, revealed what her husband-to-be gifted her with in a new interview and it sounds like his anniversary present could potentially be worth millions of dollars.

Bella recently told Extra that Cena actually got her a card for their five year anniversary on August 9… that and a brand new house.

She confirmed that John had shelled out what’s sure to have been a serious amount of cast for the celebration and told the outlet that he surprised her with a new home in San Diego.

When asked what she received from the WWE star on the red carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, she replied, “A new house in San Diego, and a cute card.”

Bella also confirmed that their new digs are pretty spacious, telling the outlet that they need more room because her fiancé is “so big”

“So, you know, you need a bigger space,” she joked of their new pad.

Though she didn’t clarify just how much Cena actually spent on their new home, after reports claimed that her five-carat Tiffany engagement ring set him back a cool $115,000, he probably didn’t exactly scrimp and save when it came to purchasing their new San Diego house.

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that the WWE wrestler is one of the highest-paid stars of the franchise and allegedly made $8 million last year alone.

And with all that cash to spend, it sounds like Nikki and John are probably going to have a pretty big wedding when they tie the knot.

After confirming earlier this year that they’ve officially set a date, Bella continued to gush over her wedding dress after revealing that she fell in love with a Marchesa gown.

“There was one dress, we made eye contact and I fell in love,” she teased of her gown to Extra. “I tried it on recently — it’s amazing.”

Nikki also gave a titbit on whether or not fans of her and sister Brie’s E! reality show Total Bellas can expect to see her and Cena’s wedding play out on TV.

She told the site that she and her husband-to-be are in talks to put the wedding on the small screen, likely on their E! show – which is a spinoff of the original WWE reality series Total Divas – or even as a standalone special for the network.

“We all want to see John cry,” she teased of inviting the cameras in to see her and Cena tie the knot.

Nikki previously dished on wedding planning to E! News earlier this week where she also confirmed that she’s got a dress and set a date but has yet to do much more planning for when she and John head down the aisle.

“I’m kind of bad [at planning], but I have a date and I found a dress,” Nikki confirmed. “Everything in between I don’t have, but I’m working on the save the dates right now.”

Bella has also teased that her niece, Brie’s newborn daughter Birdie, will serve as a flower girl on the big day and revealed that she’ll be getting her a very special dress of her own.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]