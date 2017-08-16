Stefan Karl Stefansson: After Reports That ‘LazyTown’ Actor’s Cancer Is Gone, He Posts Heartbreaking Update

Fans of Stefan Karl Stefansson shared what appeared to be miraculous news this week — that after receiving a terminal diagnosis, the LazyTown actor was now free from cancer.

The actor had given an interview with a news outlet in his native Iceland in which he said he was “free of the disease,” which came as a shock to many fans who had been following his battle with pancreatic cancer. However, Stefansson has now posted a clarification, saying that the meaning of his statement was lost in translation and that he was still in danger from the rare and aggressive form of cancer.

In a post on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for medical expenses, Stefansson said that his statement was only about the cancer metastasizing.

“There is a little misunderstanding going on, but still there is a good reason to celebrate life,” he wrote.

“I have been asked by hundreds of people tonight if it’s true that I’m free of cancer. This is one of those questions I don’t really know how to answer. “I’m free of any cancer metastases right now after undergoing a very successful liver surgery in June this year performed by one of the best liver surgery teams in the world.”

In the original interview with the Icelandic news outlet Ruv, Stefansson said it was a miracle that the cancers spread had stopped.

“I’m free from the disease, the cancer. The hell’s hurt has gone. Until it returns, whenever ever, it will never be,” Stefan Karl Stefansson said (in an interview translated to English). “Life is now. It’s really a miracle, maybe you’re still here.”

The misinterpretation of his comments quickly went viral, with many fans sharing the news on social media. Fans had been hoping for some kind of miracle, and this news appeared to deliver. Though there were some who questioned whether Stefansson was actually saying they cancer was fully and permanently gone, it was lost in a sea of happy updates.

It's wonderful news to hear Robbie Rotten's actor is recovering 🙂https://t.co/LaNYGGukMq — PhantomStrider (@PhantomStrider) August 16, 2017

If anyone wants some good news, Stefan Karl went into full remission and is currently cancer-free! pic.twitter.com/YgTdYqpuPI — Dory (@Dory) August 13, 2017

Stefansson was famous for playing the bumbling villain Robbie Rotten on the Icelandic children’s show LazyTown, but in the last year gained a new kind of fame when his character became a popular online meme. Stefansson appeared to enjoy the attention, and even recorded a live version of his character’s song “We Are Number One.”

Stefan Karl Stefansson had announced last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and in June his wife posted an update that the disease had spread and that he was expected to have little time left. However, the LazyTown actor has vowed to make the most of his time, telling Ruv that he still bikes more than 10 miles a day. Stefansson has also frequently interacted with fans who left messages of love and well-wishes, thanking them for their support.

[Featured Image by Stefan Karl Stefansson/Facebook]