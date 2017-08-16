Natalee Holloway’s Dad Says Human Remains Were Found Where Informant Told Them To Look

Natalee Holloway disappeared while on her senior trip to Aruba, and at this time they haven’t ever found her. Now her dad is speaking out, and Oxygen is now revealing that there are huge new details coming out in this case. Dave Holloway was on Today this morning and shared what is going on now.

It turns out that Dave has been working with T.J. Ward, the family’s longtime private investigator, and an informant for the last eighteen months. A huge break in the case has been found because they have located human remains. At this point, they are not sharing if this is Natalee Holloway or not, though.

This informant has a friend who was friends with Joran van der Sloot. Joran has been the prime suspect in this case from the start. Joran has never been convicted in this case, but is now in prison in Peru for another murder. This informant took them to a home, and they found human remains. They were tested, and it turned out they were positive for human remains, but they don’t know who they belong to. It was explained that they were taken to several different places by this informant.

At this time, nobody has been charged with Natalee Holloway’s disappearance. The Inquisitr already shared that this informant shared that Joran van der Sloot allegedly buried Natalee’s body and then dug it up later. They allegedly had her body cremated, and then they threw the ashes in the ocean. This information was just revealed recently as well.

At one point, Joran van der Sloot admitted to Natalee dying and said his friend got rid of the body. He later denied that claim and changed it saying he sold her into slavery. He even said that he extorted her parents for money to tell them where the body was located, but he obviously never told them anything.

Don't miss the new show The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway when it starts airing on Oxygen on Saturday, August 19.

