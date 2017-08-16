‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Paul Shifts Strategy, Claims He Can’t Win ‘BB19’ – Live Feeds Updates

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds show that Paul Abrahamian continues to outthink the sheeple flocking around him in the house and brilliantly changed tactics last night by declaring there’s no way he can win the game. Paul stirred the pot and encouraged a big fight between Josh and Elena last night that raged on the live feeds and also aimed attention at Kevin by revealing he took the $25,000 temptation in Week 1. Paul has many irons in the fire to give the house lots of targets, aside from him, and it’s working brilliantly.

Paul assures allies he cannot win BB19

BB19 spoilers from the live feeds tease that Paul seems to have eyes and ears in the back of his head because he knows houseguests are beginning to discuss whether they can afford to keep him around. Big Brother viewers see he’s edging closer to winning Season 19, but when Paul points out another squirrel, his dogs go sniffing in that direction. Currently, he’s got his minions focused on Mark, Elena, Matt, and Kevin. But at the same time, Paul is now declaring that there’s no way he can win BB19, so he’s not a threat.

@JessicaGrafBB19 All of Pauls teammates waiting for him in HoH pic.twitter.com/YP63yrG4Fk — Randy Cowan (@KisstheLlama) August 15, 2017

Last night, if you scroll back on the live feeds to around 11:30 p.m., Big Brother Network captured the action between Paul, Alex, and Jason. Paul assured Jason that he can’t win the game. Jason disagreed, but Paul deftly reminded him that as a veteran, he simply can’t win and called Jason “stupid” for thinking otherwise. It will be interesting to see if this reverse logic works on Jason, and if the rodeo clown is convinced that Paul could win, then he really is stupid. Frighteningly, many of the HGs seem to be that dumb.

Nicole won BB18, Paul hopes the others forgot?

It’s pretty shocking for Paul to try a Big Brother strategy of declaring a vet can’t win when he lost to another vet last season; Nicole took top honors in BB18, leaving him with second place as she swept the jury. About 30 minutes into the Paul and Jason conversation, Jason admits Cody said if they didn’t get Paul out of the Big Brother house soon, he would win. With Paul still issuing denials of potential victory, Jason (shockingly) declared he would be “honored” to lose to Paul.

Closer to 2 a.m., Paul was back with Jason and Alex, who made clear to Paul they have a tight final two deal. Paul took advantage of their game talk to assure them that he’s there to act for them in an advisory capacity. Wind your CBS BB19 live feeds flashback back to 1:45 a.m. on August 16 to see this stunning convo. Paul pledged to help them with strategy and advised the F2 conspirators to stay close if he’s evicted. Alex then promised to save Paul as long as it didn’t mean sacrificing Jason.

Jessica weighs in on BB19 from outside the house

Since Jessica Graf’s Big Brother 19 eviction last week, she’s been very active on social media, declaring her love and support of Cody and blowing up Paul’s game. Of course, no one in the house can hear her, but it’s interesting to see the perspective of someone who was just in there and witnessed all of Paul’s scheming first hand.

Jessica tweeted on August 15, “All of this bullying and hate is because of Paul.”

She then called him a “greasy hooligan” and added that she can’t wait for “Paul and his minions to see how HATED they are” and followed it up with a hashtag four-letter word.

While Jessica’s been busy live tweeting BB19 and watching the live feeds constantly, she has not confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumors about her and Cody’s Big Brother showmance.

Julie: Matt please cast your vote to evict Matt: whatever Paul said is fine #BB19 pic.twitter.com/roRa3Nyuln — em (@meowdows) August 11, 2017

Paul three steps ahead of other BB19 HGs?

From the start of BB19, Jessica and Cody warned the house about the dangers of letting veteran Paul remain in the Big Brother game. And now, even when the HGs are finally raising Paul’s name in whispers and discussing when to target him, Paul keeps pushing pop-up targets in front of them. Even Jessica admitted in her Big Brother 19 exit interview that Paul is playing the best game in the house.

On last night’s BB19 live feeds, Paul shifted his strategy, declared himself a non-winner, and nimbly stepped into the role of “trusted” advisor to Alex and Jason while simultaneously putting Matt, Elena, Mark, and Kevin into the spotlight and fueling full-house rage sessions to trigger angst and uncertainty among the other houseguests. Like him or not, you have to admit Paul is playing the game, playing hard, and playing to win — no matter what he told Alex and Jason last night. Check back often for more Big Brother 19 spoilers.

[Featured Image by Johnny Vy/CBS]