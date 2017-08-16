Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez’s Custody Arrangement Revealed?

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez may not be dating at the moment, but according to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star and her ex-boyfriend are doing what they can to make their baby’s upbringing as healthy as possible.

Weeks after welcoming her third son, the Teen Mom 2 star has revealed that while Lopez will likely be involved in his son’s life for years to come, she will be doing the majority of the work when it comes to parenting the child.

“He has school and work. I’m able to be home right now so I’ll have the baby most of the time,” Kailyn Lowry explained to Radar Online, according to a report by OK! Magazine on August 14.

That said, Kailyn Lowry listed Chris Lopez as her baby’s father on his birth certificate and plans to allow her ex-boyfriend to see their son as often as he wants. Still, when it comes to a custody arrangement, nothing is set in stone and Lowry confirmed that she has no plans to file for child support quite yet.

As for the new baby’s relationship with his siblings, seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln, who have two different fathers, Kailyn Lowry said that she has the boys during the week while their fathers, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, have them on the weekends.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez parted ways shortly after the Teen Mom 2 star learned that she was expecting her third child and Lopez has not yet been seen on episodes of the show.

During one episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Kailyn Lowry was seen chatting with a friend about Chris Lopez’s decision to stay off camera and suggested that his lack of a desire to be a reality star was due to the numerous women in his life. Lowry also said that Lopez didn’t want the other ladies to know about her.

