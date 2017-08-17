Blac Chyna Promotes Shady Student Loan Scheme On Instagram — Again, Potentially Earns $35K For Post [Rumors]

Blac Chyna’s Instagram page is at it again! The reality star’s official social media account recently posted a similar shady student loan forgiveness scheme, which she posted (and deleted) last year.

On Wednesday, August 16, the voluptuous beauty took to Instagram and shared what seems to be a promotional material of a student loan program. In her post, Blac Chyna encouraged her followers with student debt to reach out to the company, which promises to give assistance to wipe away their loans.

The Rob & Chyna star even reiterated that the program is “still in tact but not for long.” She also gave a hotline number that potential clients could call if they want to give it a try.

“Listen!! I need all y’all with student debt to call: 1-855-578-3444 RIGHT NOW! This program is still in tact but not for LONG!! I’m Tryna help my babies out, y’all better call now before it’s gone. Call 1-855-578-3444! love y’all”

The post, which already gathered over 6,000 likes, has a disabled comment section, adding more fuel to speculations that there’s something fishy on Blac Chyna’s endorsement.

Interestingly, the post was deleted in Blac Chyna’s Instagram account after being active for more than 10 hours. Then, just a few hours ago, the same post went back up in the reality star’s social media page.

It remains unclear whether or not Blac Chyna herself posted the shady advertisement. Check out the photo below.

In December 2016, Blac Chyna posted the exact same advertisement on her Instagram account. In the old post, which has been deleted, the curvaceous mother of two stated that the company can “get rid” of pesky student loans in less than five minutes.

BuzzFeed reported at that time that the company in Blac Chyna’s post is the Student Relief Center. The news outlet described the company as one of those “fly-by-night” student loan operators that utilize social media to encourage borrowers.

The company promises to wipe away student loans faster; however, it allegedly charges hefty fees. The news site also pointed out that people who are already struggling with debt end up spending more than what they really should.

Don't play with me … play with your b%^% ! A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

So why is Blac Chyna posting about the shady ad? According to Mike Heller, CEO of Talent Resource, this strategy could be lucrative to those who promote them. BuzzFeed explained that the post, based on typical rates, could have paid as much as $35,000 — at least at that time.

It remains unclear if Blac Chyna did receive payment for promoting the scheme on her Instagram page. However, it is worth noting that she deleted the post in the past, which could mean that she doesn’t want it to show up on her social media account.

So far, Blac Chyna has yet to make a comment about the matter.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]