‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Hilary Exposes Victoria’s Affair With Ben On GC Buzz, Her Health Continues To Decline

Y&R spoilers tease Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) exposes one heck of a scoop about Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) on GC Buzz during the week of August 21. Victoria’s health continues to decline. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ben’s (Ben Hermes) plan move forward.

Is Victoria Okay?

Victoria has been making a long series of bad decisions lately, something that is quite out of the ordinary for her. She has been dealing with dizzy spells, headaches, and hearing loud sounds ever since she bumped her head several weeks ago. Young and the Restless spoilers state her health continues to decline, and no one has noticed that she isn’t quite acting like herself.

Y&R spoilers revealed that Victoria plans do her best to ignore her symptoms, but it will prove to be difficult. Victoria isn’t feeling her best and isn’t in the frame of mind to battle Jack. However, that won’t matter to him, as he’s already launched an attack against her to get back at Billy.

It certainly doesn’t help matters that Victoria is angry with her father’s bad choices lately. Y&R spoilers indicate that she just learned that her dad tossed Nick (Joshua Morrow) out of the tack house and gifted it to Abby (Melissa Ordway). Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Victoria always sides with Victor (Eric Braeden), but she struggles to see why her dad is acting so cruel.

Hilary Exposes Victoria’s Fling With Ben On GC Buzz?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack learns about Victoria’s fling with Ben and decides to use it to get back at Billy (Jason Thompson). Apparently, Jack tells Hilary that Victoria and Ben hooked up and requests that she air it on her show as a feature story.

Victoria’s problems are about to skyrocket. She will have to deal with her fling with Ben being exposed, Brash & Sassy’s money trouble, and more drama for the Newman family. It may prove to be too difficult for her. It seems likely that she will collapse or have some type of health emergency in the coming weeks.

Today on #YR, the Newman fued intensifies and Victoria and Billy clash about her personal life. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/wxggWzhEof pic.twitter.com/RjNjY6jnD2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 15, 2017

Jack And Billy Battle

When Billy discovers that it was Jack that urged Hilary to air the story about Victoria, he may have to get creative to fight back. Y&R spoilers suggest that Billy may use Dina (Marla Adams) to hit Jack where it hurts.

Using Dina may be a mistake, as Jack is extremely protective of his mother. The drama between Jack and Billy doesn’t appear to be winding down anytime soon. Young and the Restless fans, what do you think is wrong with Victoria? Will the Newmans ever forgive Victor?

