‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of August 21: Griffin Defends Ava, Julian Verdict, deVry Exit, Nina Tempted

General Hospital spoilers for the week of Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25 reveal that it’s a short week of only four episodes, but there’s lots of drama crammed in as Julian’s trial concludes, Sam’s troubles continue, and the Friz reunion is in full swing. The first thing to know is that there is no GH episode on Monday, August 21. Because of the epic solar eclipse, ABC will rerun the July 25 episode of General Hospital and start fresh on Tuesday, August 22 with a new GH.

Explosive drama at Julian’s trial

Thankfully, GH fans now know William deVry signed a three-year deal with the ABC soap, so he’s not leaving for good, but the trial blows up this week, and the verdict sends Julian away for a while. On August 23, Liv Jerome’s (Tonja Walker) henchman Winston Rudge (David Lee) testifies against Julian Jerome (William deVry) and pokes holes in the assertions that Julian was Liv’s pawn.

General Hospital spoilers from a new promo video show Julian blowing up in court and accusing Rudge of lying. On August 24, Julian and his lawyer, Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner), butt heads, and on Friday, August 25, the judge in the case delivers a guilty verdict that sends Julian off to Pentonville, although his fate will change. DeVry returns to the GH set in October, so he’ll be back in Port Charles for November sweeps.

Julian's day in court has arrived, but is he ready for what lies ahead? See for yourself, West Coast! #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC pic.twitter.com/IKlUdab4b6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 10, 2017

Sam’s troubles escalate

General Hospital spoilers promise that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) stealing the gun from the PCPD will backfire and could put his wife, Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco), in worse trouble. Jason put both their futures at risk with his bold move. On August 22, Sam decides on coming clean on shooting Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) gets unexpected news next week.

It seems inevitable that Carly will discover Sam shot Sonny and new GH spoilers predict Sonny and Jason must explain their actions next week. On August 24, Sam worries about the future while Carly lashes out at Jason for not coming clean to her sooner. Carly also finds common ground with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) as each faces a crisis related to Sam and the Port Charles mob.

Nina swayed by Charlotte – Valerie gets a shock

Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) wants to turn her back on Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), but everything about him tempts her, including his adorable daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez). On Tuesday, August 22, Charlotte breaks through Nina’s barriers, according to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central. Nina is deeply moved.

Other GH spoilers for next week say Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpy) is surprised when her blind date with Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) and her mystery son turns out to be her ex-BF Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Given how much Stella can’t stand Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine), you can bet she’ll push Curtis to reconcile with the cute Port Charles cop and put his awful ex behind him.

Griffin's kindness is like a shot of adrenaline to Ava's recovery. Ready for the picnic, West Coast? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Sth0wqzKy2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 15, 2017

Franco’s return brings intrigue – Ava gets a hero

Next week, General Hospital spoilers promise Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) pays Ava Jerome (Maura West) a visit to ask a favor. Since he just regained some of his old serial killer artwork, perhaps he wants Ava to use her connections to sell some of his paintings. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) finds one of his paintings particularly intriguing (and possibly a bit disturbing).

Later in the week, Ava needs help, and Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) stands up to defend her. Griffin is quickly becoming Ava’s most trusted friend. Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) and Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins) are ready to DTR and consider their future together. Let’s hope Killon remain strong while Kiki is distracted by a promising career in medicine and her mom’s troubles.

We're all smiles as we welcome back #RogerHowarth to #GH on Wednesday's all new episode! Join us! pic.twitter.com/XnWEEwsrNK — Nathan Varni (@nathanvarni) August 16, 2017

Ned deals with Michael and Alexis

GH spoilers for next week show Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) pressures old pal Alexis over something and has ELQ on his mind. Ned sits down with ELQ CEO Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to discuss how he’s changed things from the corner office. Ned thinks Michael needs to be more flexible, and the two Qs cut a deal on how the family business should be run.

Also, General Hospital spoilers for next week promise Sam and Jason try to rebuild trust after her illness and his recent actions shake them. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) needs help from Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), who is reeling from Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) skipping town on him. It’s a short week but a busy one in Port Charles, with new episodes airing August 22-25 and a GH repeat on Monday.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]