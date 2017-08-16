Chris Pratt And Anna Faris’ Divorce: 5 Reasons Marriage Stopped Working Out Include Cheating, Movies & More

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris shocked Hollywood fans when they announced that they would be ending their eight-year marriage. They announced this via her Instagram, and since then, more details on their marriage stop working out has come out. A couple deciding to split comes from a myriad of different reasons, and that’s also the case for The Guardians of the Galaxy star and Scary Movie actress.

Here are five reasons why their marriage came to a dissolution.

Sudden Fame

Chris and Anna met in Hollywood, but neither of them were big stars when they got married. Eight years ago, Chris Pratt was just getting noticed by the people in the industry for playing the goofy and slightly chubby Andy Dwyer in Amy Poehler’s Parks and Recreation. Anna Faris was a comic actress, who was getting a steady stream of few leads and few supporting roles. She was previously married to fellow actor Ben Indra, whom she divorced in 2007.

But it all changed when Chris Pratt was cast as the lead in The Guardians of the Galaxy. To play this comic lead in a Hollywood blockbuster, he went through a physical transformation, turning into a heartthrob overnight. The movie also became a smashing success, which started to open doors for him. This gave him the opportunity to be in high-profile movies like The Passengers and Jurassic World.

The 38-year-old actor was suddenly in much more demand, and the couple did not know how to navigate this new territory.

“They really didn’t have a roadmap for what this would all be like,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They are both fun-loving and gregarious types, but she had much difficulty with the separation.”

Check out their divorce announcement below.

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Long Distance

With all these movies to make, Chris Pratt found himself away from home a lot. Ever since The Guardians, the 38-year-old actor has made seven movies while the 40-year-old actress only four. This meant that she was at home with her son Jack with her husband away working on his career.

“He was gone for a great deal of time, one movie after another,” a source told People Magazine. “It made her very sad.”

In her podcast series, Anna Faris spoke up about how the long distance relationship meant that they had to compromise the way they communicated with each other.

“My long-distance relationship with Chris, I wouldn’t describe it as that, but we do spend a lot of time apart,” Anna said according to HuffPost. “[…] And you don’t want to waste it fighting, and you know, like, all the minutiae. It’s a high price to pay, you know, but it is a benefit. A silver lining.”

A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 14, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Changing Roles

When Anna first met Chris, he was a little dumpy, but really funny, just like his character on Parks and Recreation. But for his lead role in The Guardians of the Galaxy, he had to get ripped. While this may have been a great thing for a bit, his new looks began to drastically change the way others viewed the couple.

“Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs,” one source told Us Weekly. “She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.”

Six months no beer. #GOTG Kinda douchey to post this but my brother made me. A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 6, 2013 at 11:06pm PDT

With her husband now the more sought-after actor and celebrity in Hollywood, Anna had to rethink the role she plays, not just at home, but also in the world.

Cheating Rumors

Every actor, who have made a romantic film, will say that unsubstantiated cheating or dating rumors popped up concerning their co-stars. Ryan Gosling experiences it with Emma Stone, Brad Pitt experienced it with Angelina Jolie (which ended up being true), Bradley Cooper with Jennifer Lawrence, and more.

So it was no surprise that, after making The Passengers, Chris Pratt was getting linked to Jennifer Lawrence a lot more. While this was just a rumor, Anna admitted that it took a toll on her psyche.

“It has been weirdly stinging,” she said to Us Weekly. “I had always kind of believed that part of the rumors of celebrity couples were sort of true because they had never been part of my life. I was like, ‘Oh, maybe there’s a kernel of truth to that.’ It’s been a little devastating for us.”

But right after Chris and Anna announced that they are splitting, he was seen getting on a private plane with “an unidentified blonde,” according to the Daily Mail. Another set of cheating rumors began to rise out of this sighting.

Their Son Jack

Jack came into their lives in 2014. He was born nine weeks early after Anna went into labor before her due date. Jack went straight into “neonatal intensive care unit” and lived in an “incubator,” according to Us Weekly.

He had to have a hernia surgery, which is why he wears these glasses that the fans noticed on their Instagram

While this trauma may have brought the couple closer, the prospect of raising their son in a difficult marriage was something that they decided was not fair to their son.

Do you think there are other reasons that triggered their split? Let us know if you have other details!

[Featured Image by Eventim Apollo, Jordan Strauss/AP Images]