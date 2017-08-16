WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Making Her WWE Debut at ‘Survivor Series’ Later This Year?

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has been linked with the WWE in the past month after appearing in the Mae Young Classic tapings. Rousey has reportedly started training in professional wrestling under the guidance of a current WWE superstar. The latest rumors suggest that “Rowdy” could make her WWE debut later this year at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

As reported by WWE.com, Ronda Rousey was present at the Mae Young Classic tapings last month. Rousey was greeted by Triple H, and it was talked about by a lot of fans online. The former UFC champion showed her support for Shayna Baszler, who is a competitor in the Mae Young Classic. She was accompanied by the two other members of MMA’s “Four Horsewomen;” Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

An intriguing angle at the tapings took place as Rousey, Baszler, Shafir, and Duke got into a shouting match with the WWE’s own “Four Horsewomen.” They had some words with Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch, who were also at ringside to show their support to the women of the Mae Young Classic.

The confrontation has led to a lot of speculation regarding the plans for Ronda Rousey and her eventual WWE debut. The company is in need of star power, and Rousey is still one of the brightest stars in the world despite her two straight losses inside the Octagon.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Reviews), the WWE might be planning a “Four Horsewomen” vs. “Four Horsewomen” match at Survivor Series later this year. It would be the perfect debut for Ronda Rousey since it might set up a dream match with Charlotte at WrestleMania 34.

“I believe that they’re gonna do the Four Horsewomen vs. the Four Horsewomen, and that sounds like a Survivor Series match. And then I do see transitioning from that to WrestleMania, so I figure that she does the Goldberg thing where she does a couple of matches and has a relationship with WWE.”

Fightful.com reported last week that Ronda Rousey already started her training in professional wrestling. Rousey is being trained by current WWE superstar and former WWE Cruiserweight champion Bryan Kendrick. She has reportedly taken some basic bumps inside the ring at a facility in Southern California.

Blake Oestriecher of Forbes noted that Ronda Rousey officially signing with the WWE is only a matter of time. There are clear signs that the WWE is interested in Rousey and vice versa. Rousey’s appearance at the Mae Young Classic and having a confrontation with current WWE superstars did not happen by accident.

But. of course, these are still just rumors at the moment, and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis, and they might lose interest in bringing in Ronda Rousey, who is expected to be busy with her wedding plans and other projects.

[Featured Image by WWE]