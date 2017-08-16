‘RHOC’ Vicki Gunvalson Threatens Tamra Judge, Claims She ‘Wants To Punch’ Her Former Bestie

Vicki Gunvalson just took her feud with Tamra Judge to a whole new level. On the latest installment of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Gunvalson said she wanted to punch her old friend after Judge ignored her at Meghan Edmonds’ party. Will Gunvalson and Judge ever play nice again?

According to Radar Online, Gunvalson started the episode by admitting that she misses her old friends. The OG of the OC was then invited to Edmonds’ “sip and see” party for her daughter. Although Gunvalson assured Edmonds there wouldn’t be any drama, Judge and Shannon Beador were not ready to forgive and forget, especially after meeting up with Gunvalson’s bestie, Kelly Dodd.

Dodd stirred up the drama when she told Gunvalson everything her and Beador talked about. This includes their discussion about the rumors surrounding Beador’s husband, David, and her recent weight gains. Gunvalson couldn’t believe the gossip, though she did keep her cool for the party.

Beador and Judge, meanwhile, completely ignored Vicki Gunvalson throughout the evening. While both parties were civil, Beador and Judge discussed where they stand with Gunvalson once she left the party. Judge admitted that she couldn’t even be in the same room as Gunvalson, yet Beador sounded like she actually misses spending time with Gunvalson.

“I can be in the same room as Vicki. I don’t feel anger; I don’t feel like I miss her. I just miss her,” Beador shared.

Gunvalson, of course, wasn’t as kind after she left Edmonds’ home. Not only did she feel insulted by getting the cold shoulder treatment, but she also wants to address the problem head on and get it over with.

“I’m so over the bulls**t with myself and Tamra and Shannon. Let’s be cordial. Let’s be adults. I’m done trying to pussyfoot around this. Hit it head on or go home,” she told the cameras.

During their car ride home, Gunvalson also bashed Beador for gaining so much weight and told Dodd that she wants to “punch them for not being my friend.”

Considering the drama, we can’t help but wonder when Gunvalson’s feud with Judge will finally reach a breaking point. According to Bustle, the two women can’t avoid each other forever, especially given how they’re on the same reality show. In fact, the rift between Gunvalson and Judge has made this season seem like it’s two entirely different shows. We can only hope that Gunvalson and Judge eventually confront each other and hash out their problems before it’s too late.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.

Tell us! Do you think Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge will ever be able to fic their fractured relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]