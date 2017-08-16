Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley Will ‘Make Fun Of What’s Going On’ At 2017 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley have given their humorous take on what’s going on in the world for the past nine years as hosts of the CMA Awards, and it sounds like their upcoming tenth time is going to be no different.

Brad, who’s been co-hosting the country music award show with Carrie since 2008, spoke out about teaming up with his fellow country star to host the show once again in a new interview and hinted that they won’t be letting up on the jokes despite there being so much uncertainty and unrest in the world right now.

Speaking of his comedy special, Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo, with Billboard, Paisley teased that he and Underwood will continue to poke fun at current events later this year – which will likely include some jabs at Donald Trump when the show airs on ABC this coming November.

“Nobody wants to hear us do our monologue on the CMAs and start crying,” he explained of why the two keep things light-hearted when they open the show with their almost legendary monologue, which often means they court controversy with their jokes and – sometimes political – subject matter.

“That’s the moment for making fun of what’s going on,” he continued, hinting that he and Carrie will continue on with the tradition this year. “That’s honestly so important in our society, and in the world.”

The “Water” singer also confessed that the first time he hit the stage with Underwood, and the two started joking about the tricky subject matter at the CMA Awards, it really inspired him to make his foray into stand-up comedy with his new Netflix special.

“Starting to host the CMAs, back when Carrie and I first did that, it was really the first time I’d walked that tightrope where you’re really out there to tell jokes for five or 10 minutes,” he explained, shortly after confirming that working with Carrie helped him get prepared for Comedy Rodeo.

“Learning to not only do some things between songs, but write a monologue, and become a comedy act,” Paisley continued about hitting the stage with Underwood. “We learned quickly how to incorporate some of that music, but at the same time, it’s still a comedy act.”

Brad previously gushed over working with Carrie for what will be their tenth anniversary as hosts in an interview with The Tennessean.

“It’s truly one of the highlights of my entire career, getting to be her co-host and becoming good friends and working on this to the degree we work on it,” he told the site about Underwood earlier this year, shortly after CMA confirmed that the duo would be back to host once again for what will be their tenth consecutive year.

“I think we both relish that opportunity, and love doing it,” Brad said.

He also revealed that he and Carrie usually start working on topics for their CMA Awards opening monologue the August before the award show, which means Paisley and Underwood will likely be getting together soon to decide what they’re ready to joke about.

And with Trump’s recent controversies and the threat of war with North Korea, there’s no doubting that Brad and Carrie will have a whole host of topics to poke fun at this year.

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo is available on Netflix now. The 2017 CMA Awards are set to air on ABC on November 8.

