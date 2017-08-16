Investigation Discovery Presents An Exclusive Clip Of A New Episode Of ‘The Coroner: I Speak For The Dead’

Since it first hit the airwaves, Investigation Discovery has become the premier home for true crime stories and series, told from countless different perspectives.

One of the biggest hits on the show is called The Coroner: I Speak For The Dead, which is hosted by Graham Hetrick, the coroner of Dauphin County, PA, who recently retired after 25 years on the job. Narrated by him, in the first person, Hetrick tells the stories of some of the most infamous murders in the area, and the role he played in solving them.

In a press release for the new episode, which will air on Investigation Discovery on August 21, it was revealed that Hetrick will be talking about the murder of Kathryn Bishop in her Hummelstown, PA home.

The community is baffled as to who would want to hurt the woman fondly known as the super-grandma of the neighborhood. It’s up to Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick to use a science called spectrometry – and some household items – to catch the killer.

When the murder of Bishop first happened, it rocked the entire town. People were speculating on the nature of both the accused and the victim, and — as it always seems to happen in a small town — the person who was ultimately convicted of the crime claims he didn’t do it.

Investigation Discovery doesn’t show Timothy McEnany’s side of the story — but he certainly has it.

According to the judgment entered in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, McEnany — who tried to appeal the decision — is, unquestionably, guilty of the crime.

“Appellant’s alleged co-felon did not testify at trial. Thus, Appellant was not trying to use this evidence for the limited purpose of restoring the value of the alleged co-felon’s testimony. Pursuant to the rationale set forth in Dennis, supra, we hold, the fact that Appellant’s alleged co-felon was not charged was irrelevant if offered to prove Appellant’s innocence. Based upon the foregoing analysis, we affirm the judgment of sentence.”

What’s more, despite the assertion of Investigation Discovery & Hetrick, McEnany insists that he’s innocent, and the victim of a “broken justice system.”

“I am not now, nor was I then, an angel or saint. I have made mistakes in life, and am not perfect. While I’ve made mistakes, I did not commit the crime that I have been convicted of.”

Regardless of whose side of the story you believe, the newest episode of The Coroner: I Speak For The Dead will air on Investigation Discovery on August 21. Watch and decide for yourself.

