Justin Moore, North Carolina KKK Leader, Is Glad Heather Heyer Died In Charlottesville

Justin Moore, the Grand Dragon for the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina, says he is glad that Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, WBTV (Charlotte) is reporting.

Heather Heyer, 32, was among hundreds of counter-protesters who had come to Charlottesville, Virginia, to oppose the KKK, white supremacy groups, and the alt-right who had gathered in the city to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. Violent clashes broke out between the two groups, culminating in Heyer’s murder Saturday afternoon.

To Justin Moore, her death was perfectly justified.

“I’m sorta glad that them people got hit and I’m glad that girl died. They were a bunch of Communists out there protesting against somebody’s freedom of speech, so it doesn’t bother me that they got hurt at all.”

And Moore believes that more people will die at white supremacist events.

“I think we’re going to see more stuff like this happening at white nationalist events.”

Moore is not alone among North Carolina Klansmen in lauding Heather’s death. Imperial Wizard Chris Barker and a fellow Klansperson, Amanda Baker, also shared their views with WBTV. Chris says that the death of someone opposed to his ideals doesn’t bother him.

“When a couple of them die, it doesn’t bother us. They’re always attacking and messing with our rallies.”

Charlottesville to hold memorial service for Heather Heyer, who was killed in Virginia violence: https://t.co/qI2D02waBC via @MaloneReuters pic.twitter.com/QkrFQ1Ay7o — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 16, 2017

Amanda, for her part, says she “hates what happened in Charlottesville, with the hitting and people attacking people,” although it’s unclear if she hates the violence in general or the fact that some of the people on her side were injured.

Nevertheless, the answering machine at the KKK’s headquarters gives some insight into how they feel, generally, about James Fields’ alleged actions that day.

“Nothing makes us more proud at the KKK than we see white patriots such as James Fields Jr, age 20, taking his car and running over nine communist anti-fascist, killing one [expletive]-lover named Heather Heyer.”

News Alert: Memorial service for #HeatherHeyer at 11a ET. pic.twitter.com/wygVAdKEYt — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 16, 2017

Meanwhile, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, for his part, says that Confederate statues in the Tarheel State should come down and has even put together a plan for their removal.

Outside of North Carolina, more alt-right rallies are planned in the coming weeks. According to New York Magazine, the “March on Google,” which is intended as a protest against Google’s supposed “anti-white-mail diversity policies,” will be held concurrently in nine cities with Google facilities.

Officially, the organization behind the March on Google rallies has attempted to distance itself from the Charlottesville violence.

“We, the organizers of the March on Google, join the President in condemning the actions in Charlottesville on August 12th. Despite many false rumors from those seeking to discredit us we are in no way associated with any group who organized there.”

As of this writing, March on Google rallies are scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. A planned rally in Pittsburgh has been postponed, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]