Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Brush Off Wedding Anniversary, ‘Fight Club’ Star Not Keen To Reconcile? [Rumors]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt went out of their way to avoid each other on their wedding anniversary according to the latest rumor mill. The Maleficent star spent the entire day with her kids, letting them shop their hearts out at Toys R Us.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt would have celebrated their third wedding anniversary if the former hadn’t filed for divorce last year. Wednesday marks the third year since the couple’s wedding after a decade of being together. The former couple avoided each other on this day, preferring to move on, according to a Hollywood Life insider. The online publication claims that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars aren’t interested to communicate with each other. Neither one reached out to the other, proving that they are moving on with their own lives.

“After everything they have been through, neither one reached out to the other as they are both moving on with life alone,” the insider confessed to the online tabloid.

More so, Angelina Jolie was spotted with her six kids on August 23. Angie’s brood came out from Toys R Us, looking happy with their splurge. Instead of getting all dramatic on that day, the 42-year-old actress decided to take her kids on a shopping spree.

Recently, reconciliation rumors were rife. Many tabloids claim that the couple is considering giving their relationship another go. However, Life & Style is reporting otherwise. An insider close to the actress said that Jolie is still holding out hope for a reconciliation. More so, the Maleficent actress is missing her ex-husband, feeling lonely despite having all six kids with her. The source claims that Jolie keeps on reminiscing romantic moments in their relationship.

However, the Inglorious Basterds star isn’t entertaining the same thoughts according to friends close to the couple. Brad Pitt isn’t ready to forget the public humiliation Jolie brought when she filed for divorce in September 2016. Now that he’s sober and healthy, he’s determined to focus on his career and kids. The friend added that Pitt isn’t going back to the times when Jolie would constantly nag him. In fact, the reason why Pitt became a better version of himself was because of his kids. It wasn’t to impress or win back his ex-wife.

However, speculations about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt keep on sprouting every week, contradicting the previous ones. This was pointed out by Gossip Cop as well, pointing out Hollywood Life‘s constant reports as made up rumors. The online publication confirmed that no one from Brangelina’s trusted inner circle spilled any details to Hollywood Life.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce proceedings are still ongoing. Stay tuned to get the latest update on the hottest couples in Hollywood!

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]