Total Solar Eclipse Brings Biggest Driving Distraction In History For 2 Minutes

On Monday, the total solar eclipse will occur in this nation, bringing with it one of the biggest driving distractions in U.S. history. The heightened concerns have law enforcement officials working with local TV and radio stations preparing for what could turn out to be bedlam on the roads.

Traffic jams are one thing, with people coming from every corner of the nation to get into that 70-mile-wide path of totality of the eclipse that will cut through the nation. While gridlock on the roads is expected, especially the nearer you get to the path of totality for the eclipse, their concerns turn to possible accidents in epic proportions from distracted driving.

On Monday, starting at just a little after 9:05 a.m. PDT in Salem, Oregon, and cutting a 70-mile-wide path across the country all the way to Charleston, South Carolina, the eclipse begins. For the folks in South Carolina, the eclipse starts at 1:16 p.m. EDT. The height of the eclipse will take over an hour from the different start times of the event across the nation.

The eclipse is expected to conjure up a lot of things besides just the millions of excited observers. Some suggest the total solar eclipse could cause your animals to behave strangely. Others even predict that you may observe people doing odd things as the moon passes in front of the sun.

These predictions, if they do occur at all, seem rather harmless, but there is one prediction of danger on the road to the extreme that’s never before been seen in this nation, according to ABC News. Federal and state authorities are working in tandem “to spread awareness and allocate resources to communities” that are in the path of the totality of the eclipse.

Hospitals Expect Big Increase In Emergencies During Eclipse https://t.co/aeigx6zwmu pic.twitter.com/vpxSt7EM8b — KLCC (@KLCCEugeneOR) August 4, 2017

It is that two-minute climax when the sun is blocked out in its totality by the moon that is considered a “visually arresting sight.” Within that short time period, authorities fear this will “throw-off drivers.”

The eclipse will cross 29 interstate highways, and the drivers on those highways will see the height of the eclipse. At the same time, authorities could be looking at the height of accidents on the roads and highways.

Anticipated eclipse crowds prompting hospitals to stock up, staff up https://t.co/hKtDx33VH9 pic.twitter.com/TbSHxSyOY8 — KGW News (@KGWNews) August 3, 2017

The Department of Transportation, NASA, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have worked together on safety tips. One of those tips posted on the Federal Highway Administration’s website warns not to rely on your automatic headlights during the eclipse. This is one of the many tips posted, but one you might not think of.

Back in 1918, when the last total solar eclipse cut a path through the nation, traffic was at a very minimum. In 1918, there were 6.16 million cars running the nation’s roadways. Today, there are 263 million cars.

According to KLCC FM News, the eclipse has prompted hospitals across the path of the total solar eclipse to gear up. They are in “emergency preparedness mode” for Monday’s event. According to the folks at St. Charles Health Systems in Central Oregon, they are expecting a “huge increase” in demand for medical services and supplies.

One of the major concerns is emergency transportation in the areas that traffic is expected to be extremely congested as people travel into the areas the eclipse will be seen in its totality. The Air National Guard is going to help with patient transport and will bring in additional aircraft for that purpose.

Many Oregon hospitals are preparing for a surge in emergency visits during next Monday's solar eclipse. https://t.co/vAlapSvOWR — OurHealthOregon (@OurHealthOregon) August 15, 2017

Hospitals have opted to cancel elective surgeries in the days leading up to the eclipse so that extra beds will be available if the need arises. While car accidents are one of the major concerns due to the projected traffic before, during, and after the eclipse, there is another concern that is brought on by watching the eclipse.

One of the concerns, according to Fierce Healthcare, is that people will not heed all the warnings about wearing protective eye gear and “scorch their eyes.” While they can only hope this won’t be the case, as the dire need for protective eye gear is a topic that has saturated the news recently, they are prepared just in case.

