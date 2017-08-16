Markle And Her Prince Engaged In Africa? The Couple Keeping Engagement Secret?

Speculation about the romance and possible engagement between Suits star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is ongoing as to when and where the royal will pop the question, that is if he hasn’t already.

The latest rumor is that Harry has asked the beauty to be his bride while the two visited Africa.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took off on an African safari in Botswana to celebrate Markle’s birthday. New claims are being made that the celebration involved an engagement as well but that the couple is keeping the news to themselves.

As Malaysian Digest reminds, Africa has held special significance to Prince Harry over the years seeing as he and his older brother William spent time there after their mother’s death, two decades ago.

Although rumors have been flying regarding an engagement ever since this pair went public with their relationship last fall, a source insists that Prince Harry popped the question, but did not offer a ring. Instead the royal gifted Meghan with a Zulu bracelet, which holds great significance.

The source explains why this trip was supposedly the perfect time for Prince Harry to ask Markle to marry him.

“He has always felt close to Diana in Africa and it was she who taught him about the meaning of the tribal beads as she spent so much time there. Harry feels like he can be himself in Africa and the whole proposal was the private, free and expressive moment he had hoped for – made all the more so by keeping it as ‘their secret’ for a few weeks.”

Only time will tell if this engagement is the real deal. As the publication notes, there has been no word given by royal representatives on the subject of an engagement. It did, however, take months for Prince Harry to admit that he and Meghan Markle were even dating, so an engagement might be kept under wraps for a time as well.

It likely has not helped matters that a supposed friend of the prince’s late mother, Princess Diana, insists that his iconic and beloved mother would not have approved of Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news: Latest relationship updates as proposal rumours swirl https://t.co/V79RXuFsSi pic.twitter.com/iCRsdqiKEw — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 15, 2017

As Hollywood Gossip recounts, Simone Simmons, who is a London-based alternative energy healer, insists that she was a trusted friend of the princess in the years before her death, and stated that she still interacts with Princess Diana’s spirit and talks about “everything and anything.” One supposed subject is about Meghan Markle and Diana’s dislike of the actress.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle used to watch Princess Diana video tapes https://t.co/xpW5J85Th9 pic.twitter.com/th0dCF5fqX — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 15, 2017

Clearly, Prince Harry is not allowing Simmons words to hold much weight in his love life as he and Meghan Markle are going strong and may be ready for a walk down the aisle.

The royal rumour mill is in full swing this morning with suggestions Prince Harry will pop the question to girlfriend Meghan Markle. #9Todaypic.twitter.com/Bxzw4O89ky — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 6, 2017

[Featured Image By Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]