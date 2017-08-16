WWE News: Dean Ambrose Can Do Something At ‘SummerSlam’ That No Other Member Of The Shield Has Ever Done

When Dean Ambrose steps into the ring at SummerSlam, he won’t only partner with his former brother in The Shield, but he has the ability to do something that not many others have ever done. Ambrose and Seth Rollins will take on Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Titles which is a championship that the “Lunatic Fringe” has never won. If he captures that gold on Sunday, he will join the elite class of WWE Grand Slam Champions.

Roman Reigns hasn’t done it. Seth Rollins hasn’t done it. As a matter of fact, John Cena hasn’t even ever accomplished the feat, but Dean Ambrose can do it in less than a week.

IW Nerd pointed out the fact that Ambrose is just one title away from becoming the next WWE Grand Slam Champion, and the Raw Tag Team Titles are in his sights. In order to accomplish such an amazing feat, the official website of WWE has listed the official requirements.

“…[winning] Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, any permutation of the Tag Team Championship and either active heavyweight title — as in, WWE Championship or, now, the WWE Universal Championship.”

While the exact specifications for a Grand Slam Champion have changed over the years, Ambrose is on the verge of joining a rather small class of superstars.

Due to some championships being retired and others being changed, the format of Grand Slam Champion requirements has been altered over the years. With the current belts that are in place, here are the only WWE Grand Slam Champions:

Kurt Angle

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Big Show

The Miz

Daniel Bryan

Chris Jericho

Others such as Christian, Jeff Hardy, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, JBL, and Booker T have also accomplished the feat with various other titles from the past. Now, Dean Ambrose has the chance to become the eighth Grand Slam Champion with the current titles.

As for Reigns and Rollins? They’re still each missing one secondary title as neither of them has won the Intercontinental Championship which is a title that Ambrose has won twice.

Being a WWE Grand Slam Champion isn’t something that will bring you an extra title or championship or anything like that, but it is an amazing accomplishment. One would think that guys like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins would have already accomplished this feat, but the only member of The Shield who has a chance anytime soon is Dean Ambrose. Sunday at SummerSlam, the “Lunatic Fringe” may have his name in the record books for a number of reasons.

