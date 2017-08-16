Did Robert Pattinson’s Rejection Lead To Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Reunion?

Last week, Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson looked pretty cozy on a dinner date, sparking rumors that the longtime friends were possibly dating. Now, it seems she has run back to her ex, Orlando Bloom.

Perry and Bloom may have rekindled their romance over the weekend. The two were spotted getting extra cozy at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles Saturday night. Did Perry reach out to Bloom after getting rejected by Robert Pattinson?

Radar Online reports that Perry and Bloom cuddled at the concert and seemed like they were dating. In fact, fans spotted the two showing a lot of affection while listening to Sheeran at Staples Center. At one point, Perry reportedly sat on Bloom’s lap and exchanged a few kisses.

“They definitely seemed like they were back together – they cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap and they shared kisses,” a source shared.

Perry and Bloom ended their romance back in March. They had been dating for close to a year, and Perry commented that Bloom ranked second in her list of best lovers, right after former boyfriend John Mayer. At the time of the breakup, a source revealed that Perry liked Bloom but felt their lives were headed in different directions. Perry apparently wants to start having kids but Bloom does not.

After the split, Bloom was seen hanging out with a model and stripping down on a beach. He also flirted with several women in Malibu and seemed to have moved on with his dating life. Perry, meanwhile, was last seen on a secret date with Twilight alum Robert Pattinson, who is currently engaged to British singer FKA Twigs.

Fans speculated that Pattinson and Perry were secretly dating and that his engagement with Twigs was off. It isn’t clear why Perry and Pattinson were meeting, but it looks like the pop star is back in Bloom’s arms once again.

According to Page Six, Perry and Bloom left the concert together on a motorcycle. The pair reportedly attended a birthday party after the event. They also mingled with other celebrities at the concert, including Kim Kardashian, James Blunt, Cindy Crawford and Miranda Kerr. The insider added that Perry lives in Malibu and Bloom presumably stayed at her house over the weekend.

Perry and Bloom have not commented on the rumors surrounding their rekindled romance. Perry also hasn’t said anything about her short fling with Pattinson and whether or not the rejection had anything to do with her getting back with Bloom.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]