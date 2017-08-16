A Family Is About To Take On The ’30 Stays In 30 Days’ Challenge For Their Walt Disney World Bucket List

Many people around the globe have a bucket list of things they want to do and places they want to visit, but one family is about to cross all Walt Disney World off of theirs. In case you haven’t heard of them before, the Gee family is about embark on a magical journey that others could only dream of in their lifetime. They’re going to prove they aren’t called “The Bucket List Family” for nothing as they tackle the “30 Stays in 30 Days” challenge in Orlando.

The Gee family is made up of tech entrepreneur Garrett, his wife Jessica, and their two children, Manilla and Dorothy. As reported by People, they are known as The Bucket List Family after selling everything they own to travel and see the world.

In just two years, they have taken 150 different flights and visited some 45 countries to explore what the world has to offer. Now, they’re going to explore an entirely different world and do it in a span of 30 days as they spend a month at Walt Disney World.

The Disney Parks Blog reported that the family is going to take on the entire Walt Disney World Resort, and they’re going to do it in style. For 30 days, they will travel the “world” and stay in a different resort hotel each and every night.

The Bucket List Family is going to explore every single inch of Walt Disney World by visiting the four theme parks, two water parks, Disney Springs shopping district, and all the resort hotels. Believe it or not, they may still not be able to cover it all as Disney offers up more than enough to do in its 40 square miles.

The social media family is going to document every single day of their stay on a site devoted to their 30 Stays in 30 Days, and it all started with Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside. They only have 24 more resorts hotels to go, but 30 nights total and that means doubling up on a few of them.

For those wondering just how much this may set the Gee family back, that is something that may not end up being revealed. Their bucket list journey around WDW is actually sponsored by Disney.

Walt Disney World is sometimes seen as a once-in-a-lifetime trip and opportunity for many families, and it’s a truly magical experience. As for the Gee family, they are getting to do something that hardly anyone else has ever done in all of history. Checking out a different resort for each night in a month, The Bucket List Family isn’t only adding to their long list of places visited, but they’re doing it in extreme Disney fashion.

