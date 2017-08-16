Angelina Jolie’s Dad Jon Voight Reportedly Urges Her And Brad Pitt To Reunite Amid ‘High Gear’ Divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have remained silent in public recently as the rumors surrounding the couple have escalated. Ranging from claims that Angelina and Brad are on the verge of reconciling and calling off the divorce to allegations that the divorce talks have shifted into “high gear,” the newest reports contain clashing claims about the fate of Jolie, Pitt, and their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Now, a new report offers a different perspective on the famous couple, claiming that Angelina’s father, Jon Voight, is attempting to make a difference by urging her to reconcile with Brad. Voight is allegedly involved in “desperate pleas” to his daughter to reunite with Pitt for the kids, according to the International Business Times.

Family As Priority

Jon reportedly has established a goal of having Brad and Angelina come together and let go of their “differences” by participating in “healthy” talks, reported the publication. And Voight’s motivation is reportedly heartfelt because he places family as the top priority, according to a source quoted by the International Business Times.

It’s been almost a year since the world was stunned by the bombshell that Pitt and Jolie were divorcing. But despite the claims that the divorce talks continue to progress, Jon reportedly isn’t giving up on his hopes of seeing Angelina and Brad reconcile, said the insider.

Hollywood Life also told readers that Angelina’s father isn’t giving up on his dream that she and Brad can give their marriage another try and “repair their broken family.” The 78-year-old actor is reportedly offering encouragement to his 42-year-old actress daughter to “make amends” to her 53-year-old estranged husband and “try to move forward as a family.”

An insider close to the family told Hollywood Life about Voight’s reported efforts to help Pitt and Jolie.

“Jon has been trying to convince Angelina to work things out with Brad.”

The source also claimed that it’s not just Jolie on whom Voight has been focused when it comes to his allegedly “desperate pleas” to recreate their once-nuclear family. Jon also reportedly has been talking with Pitt in his efforts to urge for a reconciliation.

Grandpa Jon

While Voight is famed as the winner of an Academy Award for Best Actor, he’s also a grandpa. And the insider said that it’s in that role that Jon reportedly is talking with Pitt and Jolie in an attempt to repair their marriage.

“[Voight feels] there is nothing that cannot be solved with a lot of love and healthy communication.”

Beyond fixing his daughter’s and son-in-law’s marriage, the actor allegedly hopes to mend the family “for the sake of his grandchildren, whom he loves dearly,” added the source.

Too Late To Make Marriage Work?

As the Inquisitr reported, there were multiple recent reports that Brangelina’s divorce was delayed, with alleged reasons ranging from taking a breather to exploring their options to protecting the kids. But an insider told Hollywood Life that it’s too late.

“Sadly, way too much water has passed under the bridge for Brad and Angelina to reconcile.”

The source, identified by Hollywood Life as an individual who is close to Pitt, said that “too much” has been done at this point to go back and try to make the marriage whole again.

“Too much has been said and done, and Brad especially feels that there’s no going back now,” said the insider.

Brangelina Divorce Talks Reportedly Shift Into High Gear

A new report from Yahoo Entertainment supports Hollywood Life’s insider that it’s too late for Jolie and Pitt to reconcile. Yahoo Entertainment quoted sources who said that all those reports last week alleging that the marriage was on track for a reconciliation were wrong. Instead, Brad’s and Angelina’s divorce talks are in “high gear,” said the outlet’s sources.

The “high gear” talks reportedly including Jolie and Pitt “hashing out” settlements involving property and child custody.

