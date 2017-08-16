Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo Normalize Wearing Pants, Scandal Becomes Habit But No Sign of Baby After Wedding

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are the most talked-about Duggar couple right now. Unlike other couples, who followed the family’s conservative ways and immediately had a baby after wedding, Jinger and Jeremy are forging a path of their own. Instead of leaning into the tradition, husband Jeremy Vuolo has normalized Jinger wearing pants and sleeveless dresses, making a scandal into an everyday event.

The Duggars are known for raising their kids in a conservative and religious method. They practice modesty in the way they dress, which means that the girls are not encouraged to wear pants and especially not shorts, which reveal their knees. Shoulders, chest, thighs, and midriffs are also parts that they are not allowed to expose when picking the outfit of the day.

Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna have upheld their childhood rules into their marriages. They are almost always seen with a long skirt and shirts that cover them up adequately. In fact, Jill and Jessa have written about this matter in their book, to clarify the reason behind wearing modest clothes.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill and Jessa Duggar wrote, according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

However, for the 23-year-old newly married, she has begun to break out of her parents’ rules ever since her wedding. In the beginning, she dabbled with wearing pants, but now, she has branched out to shorts, extremely form-fitting clothes, and even shorts.

Her husband Jeremy Vuolo recently uploaded a picture of his wife sporting some cool sneakers. While this would have become a scandal if Jinger was not married, because she is doing with the consent from her husband, the fans saw it in as an empowerment.

“I think your husband treats you wonderfully,” a fan commented. “I know God definitely approves.”

There were some that thanked Jeremy for helping his wife become more liberated.

“So happy you are helping Jinger grow in a Godly way,” a follower wrote. “Take good care of her, she’s a special one. I love the way she looks into your eyes and smiles.”

Others also talked about how wonderful it is that “Jinger is becoming her own person” and that she has ditched those “awful” skirts she used to wear in her parents’ house.

However, her sisters still wear them.

In fact, Jinger and Jeremy have thrown so many traditions to the wind that the fans are wondering if a baby is still in the works. Jill and Jessa Duggar both got pregnant before their first year of marriage was over. Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding anniversary is coming up in just two-and-a-half months, which means that they may become the slowest couple to have a baby.

The fans have been keeping their eyes open for signs of pregnancy in the pictures the couple posts on Instagram

