Pink Lashes Out Over Christina Aguilera Feud, ‘Don’t Be What’s Wrong With The World’

Pink (stylized a P!nk) is hitting back at a fan who called out her past feud with fellow pop diva Christina Aguilera.

The singer, who it was announced this week will be receiving the Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards later this month, lashed out at a Twitter user who called her Christina’s “backup singer” in a scathing tweet while referencing her upcoming honor.

The drama all went down on August 15 after an Aguilera fan tweeted a video of Christina and Pink together in the music video for their 2001 collaboration of “Lady Marmalade,” which also features Li’l Kim and Mya and was produced for the Moulin Rouge soundtrack.

The snarky fan captioned the clip from the official music video, “Let’s celebrate @Pink’s Vanguard Award with the only relevant video of her career, starring as Xtina’s backup singer.”

Understandably, the comment caused quite a stir with fans of both stars on the social media site and even caught the attention of Pink herself, who wasn’t afraid to make her opinions known.

“Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10-years,” she tweeted in response to the message from the Aguilera supporter. “We can no longer be happy for each other.”

She then clarified that her one time feud with Aguilera is now over and told the Xtina fan that the two are actually on good terms now.

“I [love] Xtina,” she wrote of the current status of her relationship with the legendary singer, adding that she and Christina have “made amends.”

Pink then followed up her initial tweet by adding, “Music brings us all together. The best part of music is – there’s room for everyone to win at the same time. Don’t be what’s wrong [with the] world.”

Fans praised the outspoken star’s insightful response to the snarky fan, thanking her for employing her fans to be kinder to one another and making it clear that they can support more than one artist.

“So proud of you! You deserve this,” wrote @austinlmao, while Twitter user @RexxGunn then added, “Music saves lives. Music heals. There is nothing positive it cannot do.”

Christina has not yet publicly commented on the controversy, though she and Pink have had their differences in the past. However, it sounds like their feud is now behind them.

The “Just Like Fire” singer confirmed last year that she and her former feud partner were on better terms after she served as Aguilera’s advisor on The Voice during Season 10 last year after around 15 years of drama.

“[Christina] and I have had history and it hasn’t always been wonderful,” Pink admitted to Entertainment Tonight in May 2016. “I think it just took us 15 years and I feel like there was true love and it felt really good.”

“I love when you’re around long enough to have a full circle moment,” Pink continued, describing her stint on NBC’s The Voice with Xtina as being a “full circle moment” for the two of them. “In all honesty, I’m a fan of hers.”

And it sounds like the singer is definitely taking moving onwards and upwards to heart as she returns to the spotlight.

Pink released her brand new single “What About Us” last month and is gearing up to release her first studio album since 2012, Beautiful Trauma, on October 13.

