‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Attempts To Make Amends With Daughter Sidney, But She Is ‘Dead’ To Her

Tamra Judge isn’t making any progress towards a reconciliation with her daughter.

Months after the Real Housewives of Orange County star reunited with her oldest daughter Sidney Barney at Barney’s high school graduation, the 18-year-old took aim at her mother on Facebook with claims of abuse and neglect and while Tamra Judge has allegedly tried to make amends, her daughter is said to be unwilling to let her back into her life.

“Tamra called Sidney to try and fix things and Sidney basically told her that she was dead to her and to leave it alone,” a source close to the reality star revealed to Radar Online on August 16.

According to a new report, Tamra Judge was crying and begging for her daughter’s forgiveness. However, as the insider revealed, it’s reportedly too late for a second chance, and when it comes to the future, Tamra Judge is going to have to prove herself to her daughter.

In response to Sidney Barney’s claims of neglect, Tamra Judge took to Instagram where she thanked her fans for support and revealed that her mother wasn’t taking Barney’s behavior very well. She also said that she loves her daughter and would never abuse, hurt or neglect her.

Tamra Judge may be making an effort to make nice with Sidney Barney, but when it comes to Barney’s thoughts on her mother, she simply wants the reality star to stop talking publicly about their relationship.

When Tamra Judge’s relationship with her daughter took a turn for the worse, she and her husband, Eddie Judge, were in Aruba with their two kids, Spencer and Sophia, and during their trip, the couple renewed their wedding vows.

As fans may recall, Tamra and Eddie Judge tied the knot in June 2013 and months later, their wedding ceremony was featured in a three-part Bravo special titled Tamra’s OC Wedding.

