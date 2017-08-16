‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Exposes Sex Ring And Abby’s Role To Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) is in for a big shock coming soon. The Genoa City sex ring will be exposed in coming weeks as will her unintentional and unknowing involvement. To make thing worse, it will be her Newman Enterprises nemesis Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) that reveals her role to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Victor will be furious, Abby is crushed, and Scott will be in a position to tell her “told you so” about jumping in too quickly with bad boy Zack (Ryan Ashton).

Scott investigates sex ring – figures it out before the cops

The latest Y&R spoilers hint that it will be Scott and not the GCPD that cracks the case. As of this week, Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) believes it’s not human trafficking and is just a few pimps and prostitutes advertising massage services in the local newspaper. But Zack’s app going live changes everything and it will soon come out that the “concierge” services he promised are something else.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Zack and the mystery blonde he speaks to on the phone are running the sex ring together. She’s managing the girls, and he’s taking care of the tech that will allow clients to meet up with unwilling young women to swap sex for money. That’s the same woman that trapped Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) sister, and forced her to sell her body.

High tech hookers and Newman Enterprises

On Wednesday, August 16, Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps She Knows say that Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) appeals to Scott to help her find Crystal since the cops have now decided small time Johns and hookers aren’t worth their time. This sets Scott on the path to discover the truth about the sex ring, the app, and that Abby unknowingly funded the development of a tool to exploit women.

Remember Scott is a top-notch investigative reporter, so he’ll be able to connect the dots and figure things out. Meanwhile, Abby continues to push Scott’s buttons at work. Everyone can see the chemistry brewing between these two. Scott blowing her up to her dad and revealing that her start-up incubator could ruin Newman’s reputation will light a fire under them both causing an epic confrontation.

Abby devastated, Victor irritated

Y&R history tells us that Victor has little tolerance for human error and when Scott shows Victor evidence that Abby’s start-up funded the sex ring, Victor will be livid. There may also be a confrontation between Victor and Scott because Victor doesn’t want the info going public and smearing Newman Enterprises. However, Scott is a journalist and investigator and not one to hide the truth.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint there could be a fracture between Victor and Scott when Scott provides his evidence to the cops and the sex ring is busted. Abby is shamed in her father’s eyes, and Victor may see Scott’s actions as a betrayal even though Scott did the right thing by bringing the human traffickers to justice. Because of his anger, Victor may have no allies left when the dust clears.

Christine and Scott have a secret tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/wkDHIkeltK pic.twitter.com/8P7HA4sgZU — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 21, 2017

Scott and Abby connect?

Y&R viewers have noticed the simmering sexual tension between Scott and Abby, and it seems obvious that the CBS soap is setting them up for something hot. As of now, Abby sees Scott as an irritant, but now that he shaved his beard, she’s starting to see him as attractive. Abby is devastated when it comes out that she gave money to horrible Zack to fund his sex trafficking app and needs comfort.

Scott is the last person that Abby wants to comfort her according to Young and the Restless spoilers. But just when Abby is at her lowest and Scott has finally beaten her is when they share a moment, and Scott sees Abby not as a rival, but as a woman. Of course, Sharon won’t like it, but it seems clear that Y&R wants Scott and Abby together, but it won’t happen for a while.

Today on #YR, Victor pits Abby against Scott, plus Nikki's behavior troubles Sharon. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/MqfEapyDob pic.twitter.com/m0Na1CduMA — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 21, 2017

Will Victor turn his back on Abby when Scott exposes the truth? Are you excited for Scott and Abby to explore their sizzling chemistry? Come back for more on Victoria’s illness and Dina’s Alzheimer’s and deal with Graham. Be sure to watch every day to see Kevin’s upcoming return and to help the falling ratings at Y&R. More action this week coming soon according to these Young and the Restless spoilers.

TODAY: Billy forms an unlikely alliance and Sharon enlists Scott’s help to find Crystal. #YR pic.twitter.com/k5NdmSKHer — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 16, 2017

