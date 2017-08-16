‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reacts To Bad Parenting Comment On Twitter After Debuting New Boyfriend

Amber Portwood’s fans and followers on Twitter aren’t so sure about her new relationship.

After video and photos of Amber Portwood and her new boyfriend hit the web earlier this month, the Teen Mom OG star has been forced to explain her decision to date a new man so soon after her split from former fiancé Matt Baier. She’s also faced comments slamming her for bringing another man into the life of her eight-year-old daughter, Leah Shirley.

In response, Amber Portwood shared a re-tweet that read, “All that matters is that you are happy, respected, and loved. You know what is best for you.”

Then, after one woman claimed it was unhealthy for Amber Portwood to be “continuously” bringing men into her child’s life, she fired back at the Twitter user, claiming her statement was false.

“That’s true if I actually did that? I only brought Matt in and we were together over 3 1/2 years,” she wrote.

Amber Portwood and her new man were first seen together earlier this month in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they were caught kissing and cuddling with one another at a marina. Although not much is known about the mystery man at this point in time, Portwood doesn’t seem too concerned with keeping their relationship private.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were scheduled to get married this October but earlier this year, while filming the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, things between them took a turn for the worse and ultimately, after Baier failed a lie detector tests in regard to his possible flirtations with another woman, they called it quits.

Following their breakup, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier attempted to salvage their relationship by signing on to appear o the WEtv reality series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. However, despite their efforts, Portwood and Baier were unable to make amends and after filming, Baier moved out of their Indiana home and began living in Las Vegas.

Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, and Farrah Abraham, are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

