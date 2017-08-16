Kendall Jenner And ASAP Rocky: Did They Split Prior To Her Alleged Romance With Blake Griffin?

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky appeared to be in a full-blown relationship with one another earlier this year but in recent days, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model has been spending her free time with another man.

Although Jenner and the rapper never officially confirmed their relationship, many fans were surprised and confused after the 21-year-old was caught hanging out with NBA star Blake Griffin twice in one week and according to a new report, ASAP Rocky was equally caught off-guard.

“A$AP is feeling a little shocked, hurt and surprised after learning that Kendall has been spending time with Blake,” an insider told Hollywood Life on August 15.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were first linked to one another over a year ago and have continued to spend time with one another ever since. They were even photographed getting cozy with one another at the Met Gala in New York City in May and, just days before Jenner was caught leaving a Los Angeles nightclub with Blake Griffin, she and the rapper were together in New York City.

As the source explained, ASAP Rocky has been into Kendall Jenner for a long time and feels that the model has broken their unspoken agreement when it comes to dating other people. He’s also said to be in shock that Jenner would want to spend romantic time with someone other than him.

A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Nov 30, 2016 at 10:41am PST

As for Kendall Jenner’s potential new boyfriend, Blake Griffith, the insider revealed that he too may be fresh off a split from longtime girlfriend Brynn Cameron, with whom he shares to children. That said, it is unclear if the couple has actually split due to the fact that Cameron is still using their family photo as her profile image on Instagram.

A post shared by Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) on Sep 28, 2013 at 6:27pm PDT

Kendall Jenner has not yet confirmed or denied the swirling rumors in regard to her possible romance with the Los Angeles Clippers star.

Kendall Jenner and her family, including sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Image]