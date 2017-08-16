‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Carly Waddell Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want An Evan Jr. With Husband Evan Bass

Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have a baby on the way, but they may not be on the same page about their surprise pregnancy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Waddell revealed that while she can’t wait to find out the gender of her bundle of joy, she’s unsure about what to name the child—especially if it’s a boy.

Evan and Carly’s romance has been on fast forward ever since they met last summer on Bachelor in Paradise. The adorable duo went from friends to fiancées within weeks, then tied the knot less than a year later in front of Bachelor in Paradise cameras in Mexico. Carly’s unexpected pregnancy came as a “great surprise” to the couple less than two months after they exchanged vows.

Waddell told ET that they actually took the pregnancy test in Mexico and couldn’t read it because it was in Spanish. Carly also revealed that the Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds want to speed up the process of finding out the gender of their baby.

“We actually just took a blood test because we want to know really fast!” Waddell revealed. “So we should know in the next like, week or two.”

Evan Bass is already a father to three sons — Nathan, Liam, and Ensley — from a previous relationship, so he has the baby name game down. But there’s one name Carly plans to stay away from if the blood test reveals that another Bass boy is on the way.

“He’s telling everyone it’s going to be named Evan,” Carly said of her husband.

“I think that’s so confusing. If I’m mad, and I’m like, ‘Evan!’ and then you both run in like, ‘What?’ That’s so confusing.”

Bass, who clearly wants a Junior in his life, revealed that he has plenty of time to wear Carly down regarding the name of their future son. Earlier this month, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell shared their baby news on Instagram, revealing their bundle of joy will arrive early next year.

“What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018!” Waddell wrote.

Carly Waddell has made no secret that she wanted to start a family with Bass, telling Glamour she loved the fact that her husband was already a father of three.

“I want kids; he wants more kids,” Carly told Glamour last year. “We’ve already discussed that. He has three boys. We’ve talked about having kids. He wants more, and I’m game. We’re just going to be maybe one big happy family, and I’m so excited.”

