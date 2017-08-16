Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Reacts To Being Mom-Shamed For Spending Time With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima recently enjoyed an Egyptian getaway and some fans weren’t happy to see that Kardashian had left her three kids at home.

Following a number of mom-shaming Twitter posts and Instagram comments against the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, an insider is speaking out, revealing that Kardashian wasn’t happy about the online criticism.

“Kourtney is really shocked by all the mom-shaming,” a source close to the longtime reality star revealed to Hollywood Life on August 15.

As a previous report revealed, fans on Twitter claimed Kourtney Kardashian is in a different vacation spot every week and when it comes to her kids, she allegedly hasn’t been spending much time with them. Instead, one person suggested, the reality star and mother of three is acting like she’s 20-years-old again and leaving her kids in Los Angeles as she travels the world with 23-year-old Bendjima.

While Kourtney Kardashian has spent plenty of time overseas since going public with her boyfriend this past May, the insider went on to reveal that Kardashian is an amazing mom and noted that she’s basically been acting like a single mom for the past couple of years since splitting from her children’s father, Scott Disick.

“Why the heck shouldn’t she be allowed to get away, and enjoy some ‘me time’ for a few days?” the source asked readers.

As Kourtney Kardashian continues to be mom-shamed for her overseas adventures, her children’s father, Scott Disick, has seemingly been given a free pass to do whatever he wants. He’s even been spending tons of time with multiple women and appears to be indulging in hard-partying behavior. Meanwhile, Kardashian’s time away from her kids has been more low-key.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children, seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign. Prior to their breakup, they had been dating and living together for nine years.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

