Princess Diana Confessional Tapes Anger Brits, Public Retaliates By Turning Against Camilla And Charles

Princess Diana’s secret tapes were shown to the public via a documentary program that aired on Channel 4. Despite protests from Di’s friends and family, the TV network went on to air the controversial recordings where the Princess of Wales bared her soul.

The broadcasting station may have successfully aired Diana: In Her Own Words, and probably gained much profit from it, but the reactions of most Britons are far from pleased. In fact, many viewers expressed disgust when it was shown on TV as they found the documentary “hurtful” and “exploitative.”

As a result, the enraged citizens criticized the network for the broadcast. Now, the contents of the documentary have a negative impact on Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles as well. The program has turned the people against them.

In the tapes, Princess Diana candidly spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles, her husband’s unfaithfulness, resentments to the Buckingham Palace, and how Camilla tormented her in many ways.

Feeling the pain that the late princess went through, the majority of people in Britain blame the Prince of Wales for all her miseries. Apparently, they think that Charles’ infidelity was the root cause of the troubles and heartache that Di endured for years.

Of course, they did not leave out Camilla who carried on a relationship with Charles that eventually ruined the marriage of the Royal couple. Due to her role as the “mistress,” people abhor her too.

Likewise, many sympathized with the princess especially after hearing how she was treated as the wife of the future king. Her revelations in the tapes simply made people detest both Charles and Camilla all over again.

Truly, the campaign to make the citizens become fond of Charles and Camilla went down the drain the second people saw new shreds of evidence of their cruel and downright disregard for Diana.

In any case, in one segment of the documentary, Diana narrated how she once confronted Camilla because of her affair with Charles. As mentioned on Vogue, Diana told Parker-Bowles, “Camilla, I’d just like you to know that I know exactly what’s going on.”

The princess said that Camilla responded by saying she does not know what she was talking about. To this, the Princess of Wales retorted, “I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that….. Don’t treat me like an idiot.”

Diana also shared that Charles told her he does not want to be the only Prince of Wales who never had a mistress. His words seem to imply that Diana should just accept it because he wants to have other women outside of their marriage, and she cannot stop him.

Meanwhile, as the anger of Brits rises, they displayed their unforgiving mood by voting against Prince Charles to become their next king. Surveys show that most citizens do not want him to be on the throne and they are against Camilla becoming queen as well.

Lastly, the people want Prince William to ascend to the throne instead, once Queen Elizabeth vacates her post. Overall, the surveys reveal that Charles remained unloved and it seems he will never regain the popularity he once had when he was still married to Princess Diana.

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]