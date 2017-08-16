Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Friends Reportedly Wouldn’t Be Surprised If She Was Pregnant

Is Gwen Stefani pregnant?

Following the release of several photos of the mother of three, rumors are swirling and according to a new report, friends close to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wouldn’t be too surprised if the rumors were true.

“If Gwen is pregnant, she’s keeping it quiet for now, but nobody would be surprised if she was,” a source close to the “Used to Love You” singer revealed to Hollywood Life on August 15.

Gwen Stefani was spotted out with her sons in Los Angeles earlier this week and during her outing, her flowing black maxi dress appeared to show signs of a slight baby bump in the middle. Then, as the photos were shared, a source told X17 Online that Stefani would love to give Shelton a child and hopes that he will one day have a baby of his own.

According to the Hollywood Life source, Gwen Stefani has made it clear that she wants to start a family with Blake Shelton and has allegedly not been using any contraception. That said, at 47-years-old, Gwen Stefani may face struggles when it comes to welcoming her fourth child biologically.

As for Blake Shelton, the source said that the country singer has always wanted to be a dad and has been discussing the issue with Gwen Stefani since they started dating about two years ago.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton struck up a relationship with one another in late 2015 as they filmed the ninth season of The Voice. At the time of production, Stefani was newly single after splitting from her now-ex-husband Gavin Rossdale following 13 years of marriage and Shelton had just announced his divorce from Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage.

Gwen Stefani is already mom to three boys, 11-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo.

Although Gwen Stefani has been featured on past seasons of The Voice, the upcoming 13th season of the show will not include her. Instead, her boyfriend Blake Shelton will be joined by returning coaches Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus, and new coach Jennifer Hudson.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]