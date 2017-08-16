Blac Chyna Allegedly Cheating With Three Men Behind Mechie’s Back, Source Says [Rumors]

Blac Chyna’s new romance with rapper Mechie continues to face controversy, this time, with the alleged cheating of Rob Kardashian’s baby mama.

In a recent report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that Blac Chyna has a “harem” of men, noting that her newest flame Mechie is “not the only one.” According to the gossip site, the voluptuous beauty has been “hauling in new hunks” as she lives a single life.

Apparently, the mother of two continues to entertain admirers despite going public with Mechie. An alleged insider told the news site that Blac Chyna has been adding a new guy to her “harem” every week.

“Mechie’s a fool if he thinks he’s the only one.”

The same source also alleged that all of the men are trying to be her next main squeeze, so much so that “they come running” when she calls.

“In the past 7 weeks, she’s added a new guy to her ‘harem’ every week. They’re all vying to be her next man, so when she calls they come running.”

There were also claims that the Rob & Chyna star has “three backups” in case Mechie is not available, which includes a DJ and a backup dancer.

Amid all the cheating rumors being thrown at Blac Chyna, her new man, Mechie, seems unfazed by it and even admitted being happy to be in a relationship with the reality star.

Both Blac Chyna and Mechie have yet to address the recent cheating rumors. It is also worth noting that such claims have not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna continues to flaunt her new relationship on social media, just over a month after Rob Kardashian’s controversial revenge video against her.

The 29-year-old curvaceous reality star has been quite active online, posting several photos and videos of herself and Mechie.

On Thursday, Blac Chyna took to Snapchat and shared a clip as they listen to music inside her car.

In the video, Blac Chyna can be seen rocking her cornrow braids and dark tan tops with a camouflage jacket. She also accessorized with a pair of Chanel earrings.

Mechie, on the other hand, donned a matching camouflage jacket over a printed black shirt.

As for Blac Chyna’s legal drama with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, attorney Lisa Bloom confirmed that they are currently trying to work out their differences outside of the court.

The celebrity lawyer reiterated that both parties are attempting to reach an amicable resolution of the issues for the sake of their daughter, Dream.

However, Bloom revealed that if they failed to reach a desirable agreement, they will proceed with the hearing on September 18 and seek to have long-term consequences on Rob Kardashian.

