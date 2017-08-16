Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Moving Forward With Their Divorce, Focusing On Kids

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are definitely not getting back together.

Although several reports this month have suggested that the former couple’s divorce is on hold as they consider mending their marriage, a new report claims that the rumors of a potential reconciliation are completely false. In fact, Jolie and Pitt are said to be in the midst of officially ending their marriage as they attempt to make agreements about the custody of their children and property settlements.

On August 15, TMZ shared a report with readers and noted that the main reason that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will never get back together is Jolie’s “extremely damaging allegations” against her now estranged husband, which suggested that the actor was abusive to their kids.

As fans will recall, Angelina Jolie’s allegations against Brad Pitt led to a series of investigations by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI. However, after examining the family for weeks, both organizations came to the conclusion that Pitt was not guilty of charges of child abuse.

Despite his tension with Angelina Jolie, TMZ said that Brad Pitt has been completely focused on his six kids, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, and continues to keep them at the top of his priority list.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fell in love on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and got married in August 2014. Then, just weeks after celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary, Jolie filed for divorce and requested full physical custody of their six kids, three of whom are adopted.

According to a second report shared by Hollywood Life in regard to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship, there has been far too much damage done for the former couple to ever consider getting back together.

As an insider explained, too much has been said and too much has been done.

Although Brad Pitt loves his kids and would “literally” die for them, he has no hopes for a future reunion with Angelina Jolie. Instead, he is hoping that he and his estranged wife will ultimately be able to forge a friendship with one another for the sake of their family.

