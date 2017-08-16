Jessica Graf Calls Out Fake ‘Big Brother 19’ Showmances, Says Her Relationship With Cody Is The Only Real One

Big Brother 19 has featured three showmances, but recently ousted houseguest Jessica Graf says only one of them is the real deal. In an interview with Us Weekly, Jessica revealed that her relationship with Cody Nickson has a real shot outside of the Big Brother house, but she denounced the other two couplings that have formed this season on the CBS summertime reality show.

Jessica Graf called out the showmances of Matt Clines and Raven Walton and Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, saying their romances are not real.

“Matt and Raven are 100 percent a showmance,” Jessica told Us.

“They’re not going to be anything outside of the house. They’re just using each other. Mark and Elena, I’m pretty sure is already over. It’s interesting to see that there were very different relationships in the house.”

Graf added that she wishes Mark and Elena could work things out because she does think they could be “great” together. But Big Brother live feed viewers recently saw Elena trying to let Mark down easy as he talked about getting to know her better outside of the house when the show wraps next month. Elena told him flat out that she doesn’t think it would be a good idea to continue their relationship outside of the Big Brother house.

As for her own Big Brother relationship, Jessica revealed that when she first met Cody, her impression was he would be really cold with no personality. Graf said she took Cody’s cold exterior as a challenge and he ultimately warmed up to her. Jessica added that the blowouts that Big Brother viewers saw between her and her man were due to the “pressure cooker” atmosphere in the house. Graf said most of her fights with Cody were “unnecessary,” and she regrets that they were made public as their relationship was tested in front of CBS’ cameras.

“I don’t want people to think anything more of those fights,” Graf told Us. “They were so petty and we really care about each other.”

Although Jessica says her feelings for Cody are the real deal, the VIP concierge stops short at wedding planning with her Big Brother beau.

“Regarding marriage, let’s take it one step at a time,” Graf told Us. “[I] definitely see a relationship forming outside of the house.”

Jessica Graf recently told Entertainment Weekly she has plans for life in the real world Cody, despite the fact that he lives in Texas and she lives in California. Jessica revealed that she has already made plans to take her Big Brother boyfriend and his young daughter to Disneyland and that they will work things out regarding the logistics of their hometowns.

“I can’t wait for Cody to get out of the house,” Graf told EW. “I promised I would take Cody and Paisley to Disneyland, the happiest place on earth! We’ll split our time between Dallas and Los Angeles and I’m really excited about it.”

Jessica Graf won’t spend any time with Cody Nickson for the next six weeks, until they reunite on the night of the Big Brother finale in late September. Nickson is sentenced to spend the rest of summer in the Big Brother house as he continues to fight for the $500,000 grand prize—or heads to the jury.

