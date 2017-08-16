Kailyn Lowry New Baby: Javi Marroquin Weighs In On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Third Child

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, recently spoke out about her new baby.

Nearly two weeks after the Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her third child with former boyfriend Chris Lopez, the father of her three-year-old son, Lincoln, revealed that their son is quite excited to be a big brother.

“Lincoln knows he has a new baby brother. Like all kids, they are excited to have a new sibling,” he explained during an interview with Radar Online.

As Cafe Mom noted, Marroquin now has to say “brothers” when referring to Lincoln’s sibling. Before, as fans well know, Lowry’s family consisted of herself, Lincoln, and seven-year-old Isaac, whose father is the reality star’s ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Javi Marroquin went on to say that whatever issues he and Kailyn Lowry have had in the past shouldn’t have an impact on Lincoln’s relationship with his new family member.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son in 2013. Then, just three years later, after Lowry suffered a miscarriage and proclaimed that she was done having kids, she and Marroquin confirmed in May 2016 that they were headed for divorce.

Months later, Kailyn Lowry conceived her third child with Chris Lopez.

While Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez had a relationship with one another for months after her split from Javi Marroquin, their relationship didn’t last too long after Lowry discovered she was pregnant and by the time that she announced her baby news to fans, she and Lopez were broken up.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, who recently began dating a woman from South Carolina named Lauren Comeau, have been on the rocks for the past several months but at this point in time, as Lowry focuses on her new role as a mother of three, the drama between them appears to have finally subsided.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]