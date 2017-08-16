Kim Kardashian Issues Heartfelt Apology After ‘Racist’ Backlash, Should She Be Forgiven?

Kim Kardashian is issuing a heartfelt apology after she was blasted for defending racist comments made by make-up artist Jeffree Star.

Kardashian apologized to her fans on Snapchat this week when she posted a video in which she admitted that she “didn’t know enough about” the situation before rushing to the defense of the YouTube star earlier this week after past racist remarks he made were uncovered by her fans.

“I just feel a bit naïve, and I do want to really apologize for me feeling like I had the right to say ‘get over it’ in a situation that involves racism,” Kim told her fans in a video posted to the app according to People, revoking her support for Star.

Adding that she doesn’t “really feel like I have the right to speak on that” after she defended Jeffree and urged her millions of fans to do the same, she continued by telling fans that she was “really, really, really” sorry for asking them to forgive and forget.

Kim then attempted to explain her actions and claimed she was just trying to keep things positive and moving forward after she saw her fans calling out the YouTuber, which is why she decided to defend Star without fully understanding the enormity of the situation after seeing the drama unfold online.

“I really am sorry, and I just want to move forward and be positive,” she said in the Snapchat clip. “I have always had hopes that people can change and that people can learn to be better and do better, and learn to find that love again.”

“I believe in people changing, I believe in people just being better, and I’ll never give that up,” Kardashian then signed off the video. “I just want people to be positive.”

Kim came under serious fire earlier this week after she defended the make-up artist and YouTube star after his past racist remarks were uncovered by social media users.

The drama first boiled over after Star slammed Kardashian on his Twitter account and claimed that swatches of the reality star’s contour kits were chalky after she showed off her kit on social media.

That’s when her fans hit back by bringing up his past remarks, after which Kim attempted to defend him and asked her fans to move on by claiming that she was “giving him the benefit of the doubt” when it comes to his controversial comments.

“I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree for being honest about my struggle swatches,” Kardashian said earlier this week, per Teen Vogue. “I get that it’s a serious deal if you say like racial things, but I do believe in people changing and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt.”

Kardashian’s decision to defend Jeffree had the reality star’s fans livid on social media, and many Twitter users weren’t afraid to voice their disgust at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star justifying his comments as the term ‘Kim K’ trended on the 140-character site as Twitter users chimed in.

“Kim K’s culture vulture idiotic a** and her ugly a** racist gay sidekick Jeffree Star can have several seats,” @iam_chianya tweeted after seeing Kim defend Jeffree.

“I love Kim K but for her to only really have dated black men, have a black husband AND black children and defend a racist is disgusting,” added @iamsashakae on the social media site.

“Good morning to everyone except Kim Kardashian who after a Nazi rally told black people to ‘get over’ & not be petty 4 racism by Jeffree,” @sydnii_1 then wrote amid the “racist” backlash and controversy.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s heartfelt Snapchat apology after defending Jeffree Star’s past racist comments? Should she be forgiven?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly]