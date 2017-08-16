‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Reads To Baby Jackson In Adorable Instagram Stories Video

Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff is obviously enjoying every second of being a grandma. This week, the reality star has been putting in some extra time with her 3-month old grandson, Jackson, while his parents, Zach and Tori Roloff, got some things done around the house.

On Monday, Amy played with Baby J while Tori did some cleaning, and on Tuesday, she accompanied Jackson and Tori to the Oregon Zoo, where they saw a giraffe and some snoozing black bears–events that Tori shared on her Instagram Stories feed.

Then on Tuesday night, Zach Roloff posted a video of Grandma Amy reading to Jackson in his nursery. In the adorable clip, Amy is seen cradling Jackson while sitting in a rocking chair as she reads him a story about trees and gardens. At one point, she comes across a funny word in the text and begins laughing.

“I don’t even know what that is!” she says, as Zach–who is filming the sweet moment–is heard laughing off camera.

But Baby J doesn’t seem to mind and is completely enthralled by the tale his grandma is reading him, which makes sense because the little guy is clearly beginning to pick up speech patterns. Earlier on Tuesday, Zach posted another cute Instagram Story of him asking Jackson what he wanted to do that day, and Baby J tried to answer him!

This grandma is so blessed and love seeing baby Jackson all the time. The farm is made for family & kids and now my kid's kid. Very thankful. #secondact #grandmaroloff #rolofffarms #grandsonjackson A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Future Little People, Big World star Jackson is growing up very fast! On Saturday, he turned 3 months old and mom Tori shared a super cute photo of him on Instagram to mark the moment. In the post, she listed all the things her “little man” likes to do, such as smiling a lot, putting his hands in his mouth, having a bath (his favorite!), reaching for things, stretching, and even pulling hair. She also reported that he now weighs 14 pounds!

Do you love watching Baby Jackson grow up? Do you follow Amy Roloff, Zach Roloff, and Tori Roloff on Instagram? Tell us in the comments section below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]