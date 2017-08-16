Enzo Amore Has Even More Backstage Heat After Breaking Unwritten Rule In The Locker Room

During his WWE career, Enzo Amore’s persona, attitude, and mouth have been his best attributes on WWE programming. However, those same qualities have given him significant backstage heat in the locker room and that is a challenging thing to come back from as a WWE Superstar. He hasn’t been making things easy for himself, but a new report is claiming that Enzo has been breaking an unwritten rule in the locker room.

It’s being reported that Enzo Amore hasn’t been showing the proper respect to his fellow performers after a segment or match takes place. According to a source, it’s a standard for the performers to thank each other after their match together in gorilla position. However, Enzo doesn’t say thank you for the match. Instead, he says, “You’re welcome,” which has irked some talent he has worked with over the past several months.

Respect and tradition are very important in the WWE locker room, so the standard “thank you” to the guys you are working with may not seem to be necessary until someone doesn’t do it. Based on previous reports of his attitude and in the WWE locker room, it’s clear why Enzo would have a lot of backstage heat on him.

Enzo Amore’s saving grace could be his connection with the WWE Universe. He has been a strong babyface and top merchandise seller for the company over the past year. WWE officials may be willing to deal with a lot of hassle since he has become so popular. There has been some speculation that Enzo could move to 205 Live or even NXT in the near future, but a heel turn to realign him with Big Cass seems much more likely.

It’s being rumored that WWE officials are reconsidering their split of Enzo and Big Cass on Raw. At WWE Summerslam, Big Cass will face The Big Show with Enzo hanging above the ring in a shark cage. There has been some speculation for an angle to happen that would bring Enzo and Big Cass back together as heels.

No matter what he’s doing on WWE television, Enzo Amore’s days as a heel in the WWE locker room need to come to an end. There is no doubt that he is a talented guy, but a performer’s reputation backstage is an important thing. If it doesn’t improve over the coming months, he may not be welcome backstage anymore.

[Featured Image by WWE]