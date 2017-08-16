Jimmy Kimmel On Trump’s Comment About White Supremacist: ‘Cersei Lannister Would Have Been A Better President’

Jimmy Kimmel joins the parade of haters that condemns U.S. President Donald Trump’s support for the white supremacists, saying that Game of Thrones’ Mad Queen Cersei Lannister would have made a better president.

Fans of HBO’s most watched epic series would know that being likened to someone like Cersei Lannister is a grave insult especially when that person is someone in charge of the most powerful country in the world.

Even worse, Kimmel deemed the Mad Queen a better ruler than the 71-year-old POTUS because of his statement about the violence sparked by neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.

“I wouldn’t be lying if I said I would feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister was running this country,” the host declared before calling the president, “completely unhinged.”

The rally, which caused chaos and fatalities in Charlottesville, has become the talk of town especially after the 45th president of the United States’s delayed statement about the issue indicated how his belief that both sides are to blame amid the chaos, per a report from CNN.

During his monologue on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! featured in Entertainment Weekly, the host made a direct statement to Americans who voted for the business mogul-turned-president.

“I want to say I get it. I actually do. You were unhappy with the way things were going,” he began his rant about Donald Trump.

“You wanted someone to come in and shake things up. You didn’t want business as usual – nothing ever seems to get done – it’s always the same — these candidates make a lot of promises that go nowhere – it happens over and over again…and you’re sick of it.”

Jimmy Kimmel went on to explain how they were deceived by Trump’s background in business because of their belief that having a businessman running the country would be a better choice rather than having yet another traditional politician governing the country. From there, he started to enumerate his long list of offenses.

“He signs a ban on Muslims that he claims isn’t a ban on Muslims. He compliments the President of the Philippines for murdering drug addicts. Hours after a terror attack in London, he starts a fight with their mayor.”

Jimmy Kimmel also noted how Donald Trump’s excessive and hypocritical criticism for his predecessor, Barack Obama, his carelessness when it comes to dealing with sensitive issues as well as the various inconsistencies with his statements. He also noted the president’s hilarious excuse about his typographical error that was posted on Twitter in the middle of the night.

Ultimately, the host pondered at the fact that Americans put a “total disaster” in the White House, thinking it was a good decision for the country and ultimately realizing that it was a gigantic mistake.

“He is, by every reasonable account — and I’m using his own favorite words here — a ‘total disaster.’… But you’ve been trying to ignore it – because you don’t want to admit that these smug, annoying liberals were right!” he said to Donald Trump voters.

“But the truth is — and deep down inside you know you made a mistake, you know this is true – you made a mistake. You picked the wrong guy.”

From there, Jimmy Kimmel went on to propose that Trump be treated like a Queen: someone who holds the title but doesn’t really have that much power. He even suggested that the POTUS be given a castle somewhere in Florida where he can sit tight and be worshipped all he wants without damaging the frail state the country is already in.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures. And I’m asking you, the people who supported Donald Trump, to step in and help for the good of this country,” he added before finally ending his rant with a relatively catchy phrase.

“Let’s make America Great Britain again!”

