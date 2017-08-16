‘Alaskan Bush People’ Renewed For Season 8? Is Ami’s Condition Getting Better?

With about four or five more episodes left before the end of Alaskan Bush People Season 7, fans are starting to wonder whether the show will return for Season 8. As the family is reportedly on the move looking for a new place they could call Browntown, there are speculations that they are already preparing for another season. Does this also mean that Ami Brown’s condition is getting better?

Alaskan Bush People to start filming next season soon

Previously, there were speculations that the Discovery Channel would end the Alaskan Bush People in Season 7 given Ami’s diagnosis of late stage lung cancer, which she may or may not survived. Fans hope the show would not let them watch the Brown matriarch die.

But according to a Facebook page, ABP Exposed, the Brown family is now heading to Colorado from Las Vegas to start filming for the next season. Ami, whose cancer has reportedly progressed to stage 4 on both lungs, has finished the first round of radiation and chemotherapy. After filming for Alaskan Bush People Season 8, they will return to California for another round of chemotherapy to see if the treatment is working. If it does, Ami’s cancer treatment will continue at UCLA Medical Center.

Recent photos of Ami showed the matriarch confined in a wheelchair, looking thinner and more fragile than before. However, fans have been wondering how she is able to travel with the family given her condition. Some fans commented that for someone undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, Ami looks good.

Alaskan Bush People is yet to confirm the information. The upcoming episode, titled “A New Chapter,” airing tonight promises to reveal where the Brown family is going to settle next. A teaser clip via the show’s official Facebook page shows Bear, Bird, and Rain as they are about to leave their Alaskan homestead after getting their belongings and giving their boat Integrity to another Bush family.

Gabe would not join Season 8

Meanwhile, there are reports that Gabe would not be filming for Alaskan Bush People. Gabe stayed with his parents, Ami and Billy, in California, while his siblings attend to other errands. He is not expected to be seen for the rest of Season 7 and probably in Season 8. According to ABP Exposed, sources said that Gabe is having a hard time coping with what the family is going through. He may have been posting funny photos of on his Instagram, but once he posted about being heartbroken. The post has since been deleted.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 reportedly has 11 episodes. Episode 7 airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]