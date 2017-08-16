‘Dance Moms’ Stars Share Thoughts On Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Sentence: ‘It Wasn’t Surprising’

The cast of Dance Moms recently dished about their “traumatizing” experiences with former mentor Abby Lee Miller and shared their thoughts on her year-long prison sentence.

In an exclusive report by ET, it has been revealed that the stars of the hit Lifetime reality show still have a lot of things to say about the ALDC owner, particularly after being sentenced to 366 days in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

During the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, ET‘s Lauren Zima caught up with Christi Lukasiak and asked about her thoughts on Abby’s current situation. Christi bluntly admitted that she wasn’t really surprised that the 50-year-old choreographer ended up in such complicated condition.

The outspoken mom added that she’s known Miller for quite a while and reiterated that she expected something like this would happen to the former Dance Moms coach.

“I wasn’t [surprised]. I’ve known Abby for a very long time, so I can’t say I was really surprised… there’s a lot of history there.”

Although Christi remained vague as to why exactly she expected Abby to be in prison, the 40-year-old mom made it clear that they are no longer friends.

In fact, the Dance Moms returnee admitted that she refused to watch Miller’s scenes where she was eating mac and cheese on her way to prison, adding that she doesn’t want to give Abby the “ratings.”

However, not everyone passed up on watching Abby’s surrender scenes. Her former mentee, Kendall Vertes, revealed that she saw the video but was unsure what to think of it.

“I don’t really know what to say about that, but good luck to her and hope she’s well where she is.”

Meanwhile, despite her mother’s claims that Abby “traumatized” the entire cast of Dance Moms, Chloe Lukasiak expressed her gratitude to the ALDC founder. Chloe pointed out that her experiences with Miller taught her many lessons, particularly in the industry.

“I think I was meant to have that good and bad experience, and learn and grow from it. It definitely gave me thick skin, which is crucial for this industry.”

The Dance Moms stars also gushed about their new mentor, Cheryl Burke. The dancers and their moms have nothing but good words to say about the Dancing With The Stars veteran.

Kendall admired the instructor’s ability to understand them, especially since they have similarities being in a dance show. She also revealed that Burke’s kindness helped shed the “negative energy” that has been surrounding the show in the past seasons.

However, the dancer pointed out that fans can still see more drama in the new season of Dance Moms.

“People love to see the dancing, but the drama will always still be there between, not just the kids, but the moms, too. And of course, the dance teacher and the moms. So, it’s probably one of our best seasons.”

[Featured Image by Tasia Wells/Getty Images]