Kaylee Moats from Arizona just graduated from college and she has a boyfriend whom she met while studying. However, these two will never be fully intimate because of one major problem — Kaylee doesn’t have a womb or a vaginal opening.

Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee was diagnosed with Mayer Rokitansky Küster Hauser syndrome (MRKH), which means she was born without a vagina. She found out about her bizarre condition when she was already 18 but still hadn’t had her period.

MRKH results in an absent or underdeveloped vagina and uterus while the external genitalia appears normal. Women affected by this condition usually don’t start their menstrual periods and more often, the absence of menstruation by age 16 is the first noticeable sign of MRKH. According to the National Library of Medicine, the syndrome affects about one in 4,500 newborn girls.

Kaylee, who graduated in May with a degree in Visual Communications, initially thought she was a late bloomer so she didn’t have herself checked until her then 12-year-old sister got her period. She found out about her condition when she went to visit the gynecologist with her mom to get an ultrasound.

“I was heartbroken and confused when the doctor came in and told me he didn’t see a uterus in the ultrasound,” she told the Daily Mail.

According to Kaylee, her vagina looks the same as any normal vagina would. The hole, however, is replaced with a dimpled skin. She does ovulate like normal women do but the egg just dissolves into the ovaries.

Kaylee is now desperate to feel “like a woman,” have the capability to bear children, and have an intimate relationship, especially now that she has her boyfriend of four months, Robbie. Her doting sister, Amanda, has always been supportive and had even offered to bear a child for Kaylee. But Amanda has found a way to help her sister by starting a GoFundMe campaign.

“As a sister, there was nothing worse than getting that phone call and knowing that my sister’s dreams for her life were changed so drastically in an instant, with nothing I or anyone else could do to make it better.”

Kaylee and her family are hoping to raise $15,000 in total for her reconstructive surgery. The family turned to the fundraiser since Kaylee’s health insurance will not cover the cost of the surgery. The insurance companies consider Kaylee’s case as a cosmetic surgery or gender reassignment.

“The fact that insurance considers this a cosmetic or a gender surgery really upsets me,” Kaylee said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I have all the correct chromosomes of a woman so it’s not a gender or cosmetic thing because it’s not what’s outside that is different.”

Great birthday weekend with my favorite person ???? A post shared by Kaylee Moats (@kaymoatsie) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Robbie is one of those who contributed to Kaylee’s vaginal surgery campaign. It took a month for him to learn the truth about his girlfriend’s condition. He was confused when he found out but even then, that didn’t change his feelings towards Kaylee. Robbie has been supportive, setting aside $50 from his monthly salary for the campaign.

People have been expressing their support for Kaylee’s condition and her goal towards the vaginal surgery. As of this writing, the campaign has raised $9,960 in total.

Watch the video below for Kaylee Moats’ story.

[Featured Image by SIphotography/iStock]