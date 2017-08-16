‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 6 Leaked? HBO Spain Reportedly Aired It By Mistake

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 appears to have been aired accidentally as Reddit users in Spain shared screenshots and clips of one of the last two episodes of HBO’s highest grossing TV series.

According to the Insider, HBO subscribers in Spain caught a glimpse of the sixth episode of GoT’s penultimate season days before the official air date set on Sunday.

Speaking to a representative from the entertainment company, the outlet revealed that HBO had no knowledge of a new leak, two weeks after the “Spoils of War” was made available online.

Fair warning for those who have yet to watch the most recent episode of the show: this article contains spoilers.

The Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 follows the events of “Eastwatch” where Jon Snow (Kit Harington) led a group of brave men beyond The Wall to bring home proof of the existence of White Walkers and the Night King.

Among these men is wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) who apparently became a member of the Night’s Watch by order of the King in the North and is particularly manning the castle at Eastwatch.

Reddit users who were able to catch the unexpected Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 leak by HBO Spain shared an image the show’s yet-to-be-aired episode where Tormund and Jon are talking beyond The Wall.

To top that off, Redditors from the GoT-dedicated subreddit Freefolk shared clips of the leaked episode, including one that shows members of The Brotherhood, The Hound, and Gendry discussing what to do next with the snowy north on the background.

This caused fans of the series to react in various ways, with most of them were very eager to find out more about the upcoming Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 which officially airs on Sunday, August 20.

All these Game of Thrones episode 6 leak livestreams keep getting shutdown. Where are the links people?! ???? — Targaryen SZN (@iThe_Truth) August 16, 2017

I saw the full leak of the new Game of Thrones ep (6). I won't spoil anything at all. All I'll say is that I'm CRYING in the club rn! pic.twitter.com/C6o6LJB4eT — Reina Valentine (@ReinaVCosplay) August 16, 2017

Some even made fun of the company and the hackers that recently attacked the company and threatened to let loose a 1,500 megabyte-worth of data on the Internet and leaked “Spoils of War” before it was set to be aired on HBO.

HBO be like:

Hackers can't leak the episode if we leak it ourselves. ????#GameofThrones #GameOfThronesLeak pic.twitter.com/w0gefwi3ox — Three Eyed Raven ???? (@philoranged) August 16, 2017

“Bet the hackers are sitting at home right now like: What the f***,we go through all this trouble to hack them yet they manage to f*** themselves up better than we ever could,” user hirdX92 replied.

Since the hack, four people from HBO’s distributor in India have been arrested for their involvement in the apparent leak of “Spoils of War,” the Economic Times of India reported on August 14.

Based on the results of a joint investigation by Cyber & PAW, Government of Maharashtra and the office of DCP (Cyber) in Mumbai, Prime Focus Technologies, an agency contracted by Star India to manage the data, have been found responsible for the illegal circulation of the episode.

“The material collected by the department, together with the opinion, was sent to the office of DCP (Cyber), BKC, Mumbai for further investigation and necessary penal action in accordance with law,” a statement from the investigators stated.

Prime Focus Technologies accepted responsibility for the leak and filed an official complaint against four of its employees who had access to the data.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether or not anyone at HBO will be held responsible for the Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 leak.

