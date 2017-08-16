‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theo Turns To Familiar Face, Claire Finds Shocking Photo, JJ Rips Into Raines

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 16 reveal it will be an action-packed day for many Salem residents. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will be arrested and Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) will make a life-altering decision. In addition, expect Theo (Kyler Pettis) to turn to a familiar face and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) finds a shocking photo on her tablet. As for JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), he will give Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears) a piece of his mind.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Soap Opera Spy, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe will find out what Theo was doing for the DiMera family. He is not pleased, but he will be dealing with a more pressing matter. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) bring out the handcuffs based on what Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) discovered.

Theo will understandably be upset and will turn to a familiar face during the crisis. That individual is Claire Brady, his ex-girlfriend. She will be happy to talk to Theo and comfort him. She is in love with the mayor’s son and wants nothing more than to get back together. However, she will be facing her own shocking storyline. On her tablet, Claire finds a shocking photo.

Fans are speculating about the photo. Is it of Chad DiMera (Billy Fynn) kneeling by Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) body? It is possible that Theo didn’t delete all traces of it like he thought. Or does it implicate someone else, perhaps it even identifies the real killer?

There is also the possibility that it is a screenshot of Theo and Claire’s sex tape. Recently, Olivia Rose Keegan teased to Soap Opera Digest that her character would continue to deal with the aftermath of the sex tape. At the time, it was believed that she meant the emotional and mental effects of being betrayed. However, it could come up again, causing more heartache for the aspiring singer.

Soap Opera Spy speculated that it might have to do with Joey killing Ava on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that he is determined to pay the price for committing murder. However, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) is desperate to stop him.

It is also likely that the photo is tied to a new storyline. With Abe’s arrest and the doppelgangers causing mayhem in Salem, the photo could reveal just about anything.

As for JJ Deveraux, he will not be happy about the way Commissioner Raines is treating Lani Price (Sal Stowers). He threatened the detective with her job so that she would reveal confidential information about an FBI case. She still refused and Raines was angry about not being able to get the dirt he wanted on the Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) case. After Lani tells JJ about it, he will confront the commissioner and verbally rip him apart for how he treated Lani. However, considering that Raines is the boss of both JJ and Lani, fans are hoping that they don’t both end up in the unemployment line after the confrontation.

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives?

