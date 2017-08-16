The same day that former New York Mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani started his vacation, he took a fall that has landed him in the hospital for emergency surgery. Giuliani was hosting a barbecue at his Long Island home when he fell, injuring his leg, which required surgery to fix his quadriceps tendon. Lucky for Rudy, his wife Judith is a nurse and knew he should stay put after he fell to wait for an ambulance.

Rudy Giuliani, 73, was thought to be a shoo-in for a position in the Trump White House, but that was not meant to be, as after the election he was passed over along with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. While it’s still unclear why Giuliani was not given a position (Giuliani is still thought to be a Trump ally), it came out after the election that Chris Christie was considered to be an enemy of Jared Kushner’s family. While Giuliani and Christie were part of Trump’s transition team, Congressman Mike Rogers says that neither was going to get a Trump cabinet position.

“There are people who are in and people who are out. And the people who have been asked to move on have some relationship with Chris Christie.”

JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after fall, report says https://t.co/vLXtfNdO8b pic.twitter.com/gsyIBAipyq — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 16, 2017

It sounds like Giuliani is on the mend, as he is giving interviews from his hospital bed where he will have to stay for several days. Rudy is chalking his fall up to an old injury from his days as a catcher.

“I was a catcher from a very young age, and I have suffered with ‘catcher’s knee’ for years, and the doctors said it would deteriorate.”

Rudy Giuliani explains that he was walking with his wife Judith when his knee suddenly gave way.

“I tried to get up but [my wife] Judith ordered me not to move. If it hadn’t been for her, the injury would have been a lot worse. I now call her ‘Nurse Nancy.’ I swear to God, it was my first day of vacation and we’d planned to play a lot of golf. I don’t think I will be playing golf for a few weeks. But I am already up and limping around. I’m a tough guy, so this isn’t going to stop me.”

Judith said that the way Rudy landed, she knew that something was seriously wrong, and he needed to stay put.

“Our guests wanted to pick him up — he’s a tough guy and he wanted to get up — and I said he should not move. It was an instant red flag. When I looked at the limb, I knew if he got up it would just do more damage.”

Judith says that Rudy Giuliani is on the mend and already trying to use his crutches to get around. She says that he has his computer and his iPad and has decided to do some work if he can’t play golf.

And Rudy Giuliani has a reason to get well soon as there is still a rumor floating that Trump might tap Giuliani to replace Jeff Sessions as the attorney general. President Trump has been criticizing Sessions publicly, and White House sources have indicated that Sessions might be on his way out.

Mike Allen of Axios says that West Wing confidantes have shared that Trump is unhappy with Sessions.

“President Trump is so unhappy with Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he has raised the possibility of bringing back Rudolph Giuliani to head the Justice Department.”

Giuliani has denied that he is in line for the job, but during the Trump transition, it was clear that he was interested in the attorney general position.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Chris Christie News: The Real Reason Trump Will… – The Inquisitr

Trump Calls McMaster Names, Who’s Who At Russia… – The Inquisitr

Michael Flynn’s Son Fired From Trump Transition Team… – The Inquisitr

Trump Appoints Anti-Semitic Stephen Bannon To Senior… – The Inquisitr

Do you think Rudy Giuliani will take the attorney general position?

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]