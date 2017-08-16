Chris Brown Speaks Out About That Night He Assaulted Rihanna

Everyone knows about what happened between Chris Brown and Rihanna years ago. Now Chris is speaking out about what happened on the night that he assaulted Rihanna. E! Online shared what Chris had to say now that he is sharing his side of the story. Chris Brown has a new documentary coming out called Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life and he will be revealing a lot in it. It’s been eight years since the big fight between Chris and Rihanna and it sounds like he is finally ready to speak out.

In a never-before-seen clip from the show, Chris is now sharing that the issues with Rihanna started because he admitted to her about having a sexual relationship with someone he used to work with in the past. Chris hasn’t shared who this girl was, but she caused all kinds of issues in their relationship. He revealed that after that Rihanna never trusted him. This obviously caused big problems in the relationship. Chris went on to share more details.

“I still love Rihanna, but I’m just going to be honest—we would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, but it never was OK. It was always a point to where we talk about it like, ‘What the f**k are we doing?'”

So what happened when Chris Brown assaulted Rihanna back in 2009? This girl that he used to have a sexual relationship with was at the same party they were at and came up to him to say hello, but Rihanna wasn’t happy at all about that happening. He saw her bawling, and then they got into a big fight about the situation on the way home. Chris is admitting how things got violent and isn’t holding back. He revealed details of the fight.

“I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s**t, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f**k why did I hit her like that? “From there she’s spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It’s a real fight in the car and we were driving in the street…She tried to grab for my phone, and I’m not giving her my phone, to throw it out the window.”

Chris now says that he “felt like a f**king monster” after this happened. Chris Brown is revealing things about what happened that have not been talked about it until now. Chris and Rihanna did try to date again briefly a few years later, but it didn’t last.

Chris and Rihanna were together in 2009 when this assault happened. This private fight got very public and pictures were even revealed. Back in 2012, Rihanna spoke out about the incident and said that she has been able to forgive Chris. After that, they were together again for a little while, but of course, it didn’t last.

Are you shocked to hear how much Chris Brown is revealing now? Sound off in the comments section below.

