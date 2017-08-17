‘Dance Moms’: Chloe Lukasiak And Maddie Ziegler Proves Rivalry Started By Abby Lee Miller Is Finally Over

Maddie Ziegler recently won the surfboard trophy for Choice Dancer at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. While her fans were happy for the young star’s achievement, many were thinking that this could possibly start another rivalry with her former teammate, Chloe Lukasiak. However, the Dance Moms stars proved to everyone that there is no bad blood between them at all.

The Chloe Lukasiak and Maddie Ziegler rivalry was opened once again when the two Dance Moms stars were nominated for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. The Dance Moms Season 7B star first won the award back in 2015, then The Book of Henry actress nabbed the win in 2016.

A Dance Moms spoiler page shared a snap of Chloe Lukasiak and Maddie Ziegler together at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. It was a long time coming for the two talented teens to be seen together in one photo. Their picture together at the recent event will finally put an end to all the rumors about them hating on each other.

Chloe Lukasiak and Maddie Ziegler have been a part of Dance Moms for as long as anyone can remember. So expectedly, the young stars would have formed a special bond with their fellow Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Junior Elite Competition Team members. However, their very own dance mentor made it hard for them.

Abby Lee Miller has always made it obvious that Maddie Ziegler was her favorite student. Since Chloe Lukasiak had a similar style and technique like the Ballerina actress, the Dance Moms terror dance teacher was not happy that someone was stealing the spotlight from her star student.

Being told that she will always be second best, Chloe Lukasiak understandably lost her drive and confidence that led her to lose most of her competition pieces.

Abby Lee Miller’s unending comparison then finally took a toll on Chloe Lukasiak and Maddie Ziegler’s friendship. Every Dance Moms fan would notice that the young girls slowly distancing themselves from each other. Their supporters then started to argue about who’s better between the two.

Meanwhile, Chloe Lukasiak has previously revealed that she was no longer close pals with Maddie Ziegler. Although it’s easy to conclude that this was all because of their rivalry on the show, the Dance Moms Season 7B star shared that it had nothing to do with the past at all. As it turns out, it was their busy schedules that played a big role in their falling out.

Despite her revelation, Chloe Lukasiak still included Maddie Ziegler in her social media account by sharing a throwback photo with her former ALDC teammate when they were still young.

